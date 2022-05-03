How Scarlet Witch has changed from WandaVision to Doctor Strange 2, according to Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen has spoken to GamesRadar+ about how Wanda has changed since WandaVision ahead of the release of Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

When we last left Olsen’s Wanda, she had lost Vision, her two sons, and was busy thumbing through the pages of the mythical Darkhold in her new guise as the Scarlet Witch. While it’s unclear exactly how much time has passed, WandaVision’s close proximity to Avengers: Endgame and the Doctor Strange sequel arriving after Spider-Man: No Way Home means it’s likely been some time since the events of Westview.

How has Wanda changed since then? Olsen is keen to point out that the events of WandaVision still cast a long shadow and inform her character.

"There’s a lot to have learned at the end of that show," Olsen says. "Although she is accountable for Westview and needs to flee, I do think there is part of her that feels some sort of resolve in allowing her destiny to be this mythic woman of the Scarlet Witch."

Wanda, though, is more comfortable in her own skin by the time Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rolls around: "I think we find her in a place of confidence that we haven’t seen, and a place of clarity," Olsen reveals.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in UK cinemas on May 5 and in US cinemas on May 6. For more on what’s coming next in the MCU, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4.