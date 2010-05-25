Disney to ignite new Lightspeed

A new space adventure script entitled Lightspeed has been purchased by Disney Studios and power producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The Mouse House reportedly shelled out a low-seven figures against $3.5m for the screenplay by Terry Rossio and Billy Marsilii – one of the biggest sells of the year, and the scribes could be in for more money if the film’s an eventual success.

Variety describe the 3D movie as centering on a “young pilot who makes the Earth Interstellar Racing Team and must take his ship on a perilous journey across the galaxy on the brink of war”.

Sounds like a cross between The Jetsons , Yogi’s Space Race , and Death Race 2000 to us. Plus an obvious pinch from Star Wars . Disney clearly think it’s a strong enough idea, having forked out despite our penny-pinched times.

More when we get it.

Think Lightspeed could be even a tenth as exciting as the original Star Wars ?

Source: [ Variety ]