Disney Plus Day: how to watch online, what's streaming, and more

Disney Plus Day is fast approaching, bringing new looks at upcoming Marvel and Star Wars projects, as well as other releases such as Home Sweet Home Alone. There are also some big-name movies being made available to stream, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

At the moment, the full lineup hasn't been confirmed – but we can make some educated guesses. Marvel's special look will most likely include Hawkeye, with the series due to debut this November. On the Star Wars side of things, there's The Book of Boba Fett coming this year, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian season 3, and Andor are reportedly coming in 2022.

We've rounded up absolutely everything you need to know about Disney Plus Day, including when it takes place, and how to watch. We'll keep adding to our guide as we learn more, too. So, scroll on for the full rundown on what Disney has in store.

When is Disney Plus Day?

(Image credit: Marvel)

We won't have to wait long for Disney Plus Day – the massive event will be held this November 12. Exact timings haven't been announced just yet, but watch this space for more updates on when you'll be able to see your Marvel and Star Wars favorites, and plenty more besides.

How can I watch Disney Plus Day content?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

It's not clear just yet how exactly Disney Plus Day will rollout this November, but Disney says the event is for subscribers – so we can assume it'll be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus, unlike Netflix's Tudum, which could be watched on YouTube. If you're not subscribed, the box below will help you out.

Watch on Disney Plus

Make sure you don't miss Disney Plus Day. Prices for th streaming service start at $6.99 / £5.99 / AU$11.99 per month (or $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$119.99 per year).

View Deal

You can expect to find new releases on the day like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, and Home Sweet Home Alone on the streamer like you would any other TV show or movie.

How do I sign up for Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Disney)

If you're looking to get a Disney Plus subscription ahead of Disney Plus Day, it couldn't be easier. Prices in the UK start at £7.99 a month, while US prices start at $7.99 a month – or you can bundle Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus into one package for a monthly price of $13.99. Check out our full guide to signing up for Disney Plus right here.

What can I watch on Disney Plus Day?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There's a huge amount of content arriving on Disney Plus Day. We've rounded up everything announced so far below:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – streaming free following its theatrical release.

Jungle Cruise – streaming free after its hybrid theatrical and Premier Access release.

Marvel Special Look – described as "a special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus with an exciting look towards the future."

Boba Fett special – this will be "celebrating the origins and legacy" of the character.

Home Sweet Home Alone – the fifth movie in the Home Alone franchise, streaming free.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum From National Geographic – five episodes of season 2.

The Simpsons short – the new short "pays tribute to Disney Plus's marquee brands."

Disney and Pixar's Ciao Alberto – a Luca short.

Olaf Presents – a new series that sees the Frozen snowman recount classic Disney stories in his own way.

Disney shorts – Frozen Fever, Feast, Paperman, Get a Horse!, and more.

Dopesick – a series starring Michael Keaton, which is hitting Disney Plus Star internationally.

Fan celebration – this will include "breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney Plus creators and stars."

Along with all that, ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN and ESPN Plus, Freeform, FX, Hulu, and National Geographic are joining in on the fun, as well as Disney Parks and Resorts, Disney Cruise Line, and shopDisney.

This isn't everything that will be part of Disney Plus Day, either, so stay tuned for more announcements.

While we wait for Disney Plus Day, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 and all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.