Digimon Survive producer would "appreciate it if you could wait just a little longer"

The producer of Digimon Survive has asked fans of the anime-inspired RPG to be patient just a little while longer.

"We’re very sorry for keeping you waiting even though you’re looking forward to it," producer Kazumasa Habu, from Hyde, told fans via an interview with Gematsu . "We apologize again for not providing any new information and/or keeping you waiting. We sincerely apologize for the delay."

The last we heard about Digimon Survive, it was 2020 and Bandai Namco was denying rumors that it had been delayed indefinitely after the original 2019 release date slipped to 2020.

Habu now says that the release was postponed "due to a change in the development team", and that they were "now developing the game with a new development team".

"Changing teams has led to a lot of rework on the game, leading to delays," Habu explained. "This has caused a lot of uncertainty that prevented us from giving regular updates. However, thanks to the efforts of the new development team, we are now able to be back on track, getting closer and closer to the completion of the game."

As for a release date?

“As for the release date information, it is expected to take a little longer as we’re still adjusting it internally," Habu added. "Once again, we sincerely apologize for the delay. But we would appreciate it if you could wait just a little longer."

Habu did, however, confirm that there are 12 chapters "in the scenario" and "from chapter eight onwards, the story branches into three routes: Morality, Harmony, and Rage.

"When you reach any one of the three endings of Morality, Harmony, and Rage, the secret route will be unlocked". We're told to expect about 40 hours of game time per route, and 80-100 hours to complete them all. The number of trainable monsters is 113.

The new Digimon RPG has a worldview that "is a bit of an outside story for those who have been following the Digimon games, but with a core fan leaning". Habu tells us to expect a "little darker" story than usual given the target audience is adults who grew up with the franchise.

"Since Digimon are described as half of one’s inner self, there are dark expressions that are not common in conventional Digimon works such as denying Digimon by refusing to face oneself, or hurting Digimon as a manifestation of self-harm," Habu said. "If you are a fan of the TV anime or other Digimon works, you may find some of the descriptions unpleasant, so please be aware of this in advance."