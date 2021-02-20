Diablo 2 Resurrected cross-progression will be available for "the consoles that support it," Blizzard says

Diablo 2 Resurrected will support cross-progression on multiple platforms, but Blizzard is still working through the specifics regarding which ones.

We sat down with Diablo 2 Resurrected producer Matthew Cederquist and designer Robert Gallerani to talk about the remaster amidst the news revealed at BlizzCon 2021. Asked what players can expect when it comes to cross-progression in Diablo 2 Resurrection, Gallerani told us it all depends on the platforms you'll be playing on.

"Right now we are saying the consoles that support it," Gallerani said. "That's not us trying to be evasive, we're just working through the exact details. What will happen is, whenever you make a character online, it's gonna ask you to link to a BattleNet account. Obviously if you play on PC, you're using the BattleNet launcher. But if you fire the game up on Xbox, it's gonna say 'Hey, does your Xbox account know about your BattleNet?' And if it does, you can connect, because all of your online characters are stored on BattleNet servers, so it's the exact same character that all of these games are accessing."

"And we say that there's cross-progression because we want to make sure that you play on the device that you love, whether it be any of the consoles or the PC, so you can take that same character and go over and play," producer Matthew Cederquist added, before cryptically mentioning Diablo 2 Resurrected cross-play between different platforms. "That does not mean, as of right now – and we don't have anything to announce on it yet – cross-play itself."

Also dependent on your preferred platform is the way Diablo 2 Resurrected looks and plays. For example, we learned today that the Switch version will run at a lower resolution, though all platforms will run it at a minimum 30 FPS.

Blizzard also confirmed that there will be "platform-specific optimizations" and a distinct, new-gen version of the Diablo 2 remaster for PS5 and Xbox Series X. That said, it's worth noting that the PS4 version will be playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

