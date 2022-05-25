How to get Destiny 2 Opulent Keys and how use them

Destiny 2 Opulent Keys can be used to open special chests aboard the Derelict Leviathan but getting them is largely down to chance. Opulent Keys are a new and important item with Season of the Haunted. Follow their clues to find special Opulent Chests scattered throughout the Leviathan’s major areas. Using a key to open a chest will also get you some classic Emperor Calus-themed weapons from Destiny 2 Season of Opulence in 2019! Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Destiny 2 Opulent Keys and what to do with them.

How to get Destiny 2 Opulent Keys

(Image credit: Bungie)

To get yourself an Opulent Key, you can try any of the following options as you explore the Derelict Leviathan while patrolling. Note that it seems like you can only hold key at a time.

The Levaithan Returns quest – You'll get a free Opulent Key for completing the "The Leviathan Returns" quest, which is a short and relatively easy quest that tasks you with exploring the Leviathan and getting (re)acquainted with it.

– You'll get a free Opulent Key for completing the "The Leviathan Returns" quest, which is a short and relatively easy quest that tasks you with exploring the Leviathan and getting (re)acquainted with it. Destination Chests – The standard Cabal chests found aboard the Leviathan. They contain Glimmer, Crown Influence, Vestiges of Dread and have a chance to drop an Opulent Key. Equip the Wombo Detector mod on your Ghost to find these chests more easily.

– The standard Cabal chests found aboard the Leviathan. They contain Glimmer, Crown Influence, Vestiges of Dread and have a chance to drop an Opulent Key. Equip the Wombo Detector mod on your Ghost to find these chests more easily. Haunted Alcove Chests – Reward chests that appear for defeating powerful Nightmares that periodically appear in specific areas of the Leviathan.

– Reward chests that appear for defeating powerful Nightmares that periodically appear in specific areas of the Leviathan. Nightmare Containment reward chests – Complete a full Tier 3 Nightmare Containment event and collect your loot from the final reward chest. There might be an Opulent key!

How to open Opulent Chests on the Derelict Leviathan

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Opulent Keys are used to open Opulent Chests found aboard the Leviathan. However, you can’t just jam a key into any old chest. You need to hover your cursor over the Opulent Key in your inventory to read a clue that reveals the rough location of the chest for the specific key.

(Image credit: Bungie)

For example, your key might say, “Royal Pools, at the feet of greatness”. Obviously, that means you need to head to the Leviathan’s Royal Pools, but the next bit is a bit more cryptic. The answer in this case is towards the bottom of the statue of Calus right in front of the entrance to the pools – if you want to see the working, Calus is incredibly egotistical, so him referring to himself as “greatness” is not unlikley, and the “feet” part can be taken literally as the feet of the statue.

Once you’ve figured out the clue and found the chest, use your key to open it an collect your loot. The Opulent Key will be consumed and no longer in your inventory, so you’ll need to find another one to get more loot.

Destiny 2 Opulent Key rewards

(Image credit: Bungie)

For opening an Opulent Chest using an Opulent Key, you can get your hands on several weapons from Destiny 2 Season of Opulence. Not only are these weapons back with new perks, they’re also craftable if you’re able to complete five Deepsight Resonance challenges per weapon to unlock it at the Relic at the Mars Enclave. The six reprised weapons are:

Austringer Hand Cannon

Drang (Baroque) Sidearm

CALUS Mini-Tool Submachine Gun

The Epicurean Fusion Rifle

Beloved Sniper Rifle

Fixed Odds Machine Gun

