How to complete Destiny 2 Iron Banner daily challenges

Destiny 2 Iron Banner daily challenges are a new addition for the revamped PvP activity, and you can find out about them on the Destinations screen. You’ll also need to complete one for the new ‘Forging Iron’ Iron Banner quest for Season of the Haunted. While the return of the Rift game mode has caused a bit of a stir, you’ll want to complete these challenges for Pinnacle gear and Iron Banner Rank boosts. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Iron Banner daily challenges in Destiny 2 and how to complete them to make Lord Saladin – or rather Valus Forge – proud.

How to find Destiny 2 Iron Banner daily challenges (Image: © Bungie) You can find out what the Iron Banner daily challenges are by opening the Destinations page, selecting The Crucible, and then hovering your cursor over the Iron Banner activity node. This’ll bring up the information box, sharing all the details on the challenges at the bottom. We don’t know what the objectives are at the time of writing, but you’ll no doubt complete them in only a few matches – the day one challenge was to complete three matches using Solar or Void Subclasses.

It's important to note that these Iron Banner daily challenges, their rewards, and the Forging Iron quest are character-based, not account-based. That means completing a challenge on one character will not complete it on your other characters, so you’ll have to do it again.

To get more Iron Banner daily challenges, you’ll automatically receive a new one at the daily reset for the first four days of Iron Banner – that’s Tuesday to Friday. Confusingly, they are marked as ‘Weekly’ challenges and don’t expire until the end of the Iron Banner event, so you can actually wait until the daily reset on Friday to get the fourth challenge and then complete them all in one go to get all the rewards.

Iron Banner daily challenge rewards

Once you’ve completed a daily challenge, which you will need to do as part of the new Forging Iron introduction quest for Iron Banner, you’ll get your rewards: a Pinnacle Iron Banner loot drop, which will help you reach this season’s power cap of 1560, and a 100% boost to your Iron Banner Rank gains. Each challenge awards this boost and there will be four daily challenges per Iron Banner event, so completing them all will massively increase your rank gains. Be sure to check in with Saladin at the Tower to collect rank rewards and Iron Banner Engrams too.

You can increase your Iron Banner Rank gains further by using up to 5 pieces of Iron Banner gear – that’s any Iron Banner weapon or piece of armor – and using any Iron Banner emblem. A note about the rank boost from wearing Iron Banner armor: the armor can be the item itself or as an ornament. Furthermore, if you wear a piece of Iron Banner armor with a different Iron Banner ornament on top, this counts as two pieces of gear, so you won’t need to wear a full set of armor to get the maximum rank boost.

Season of the Haunted has only recently started and it’s brought back the Leviathan ship as a patrol space as well as this Iron Banner update. You can participate in the new Nightmare Containment aboard the Derelict Leviathan and explore all its nooks and crannies for Destiny 2 Calus Bobbleheads, or plunder chests with Destiny 2 Opulent Keys.

