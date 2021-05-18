Knowing how to trigger Heroic Public Events in Destiny 2 is any easy way to boost your rewards when you're exploring. Public events and heroic public events spawn on a schedule on every destination in the Director (except social spaces like the Tower and H.E.L.M) with waypoints on each map warning players of their arrival within 5 minutes of their start. Rally banners show the location of each event and - handily - let Guardians refill their ammo, abilities, and super before everything kicks off.

When a public event does start the gist of each one is to shoot enemies until everything is dead, once completed a chest appears with destination materials, glimmer, and/or some rare loot. Heroic public events take a small amount of effort to trigger during a normal event but can result in higher yields and complete multiple triumphs. Got a patrol for completing public events? Heroic public events count as two! In this guide we'll teach you how to trigger Heroic Public Events in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Tips | Destiny 2 Crucible tips | Destiny 2 Class guide | Destiny 2 Aspect of Destruction | Born in Darkness Destiny 2 Beyond Light guide | Destiny 2: Beyond Light Entropic Shard guide

Glimmer Extraction Heroic Public Event

(Image credit: Bungie)

Location: EDZ, Nessus, Tangled Shore, Europa, Cosmodrome

The Elliskni are mining for Glimmer. There will be a small node that spawns after a few seconds, make sure you destroy it. The extraction zones will move so follow them, destroying the small node with each location. Defeating Fallen Commanders before the nodes will move the zone with new nodes to make up for the missed ones. Once every node is gone (before Fallen Commanders or time expiration) the heroic event will begin. Defend the glimmer site, capturing the zone to 100 percent, until time runs out.

Cabal Excavation Heroic Public Event

(Image credit: Bungie)

Location: EDZ, Nessus

Capture the zone to 30 percent until a Cabal Thresher comes flying by. Destroy the ship to begin the heroic event. Defeat all of the extra Cabal that spawn, including the major, and finish the activity. Avoid the Cabal drop pods and other forms of aerial assaults throughout its duration.

Ether Resupply Heroic Public Event

(Image credit: Bungie)

Location: EDZ, Nessus, Moon, Europa

One of the easiest public events to blitz through makes it a challenging one to turn heroic. The Fallen have called in a huge servitor to refuel their ether supply. Kill all of the smaller Elite Servitors that spawn, they'll create a protective tether to the main boss, before they disappear. The heroic event will begin and the Boss Servitor will teleport players around until it's dead.

Destroy the Arsenal Walker Heroic Public Event

(Image credit: Bungie)

Location: EDZ, Moon, Cosmodrome

A Fallen Spider Tank will drop down, surrounded by three pairs of Scorch Cannons behind force fields. Break one of the Walker's legs to spawn three arc charges. Two arc charges deactivate each forcefield. Deactivate all three force fields to enter the heroic version where a second tank will be airdropped onto the battlefield. Make quick work of both tanks to complete the event.

Injection Rig Heroic Public Event

(Image credit: Bungie)

Location: EDZ, Nessus

Elite Psions (yellow health bar) are found at the base of each Injection Rig. Kill them to open the vents on the rig. There are three tiers of vents (top, middle, and bottom) that must be destroyed to trigger the heroic event.

Disrupt Vex Construction Heroic Public Event

(Image credit: Bungie)

Location: Nessus, Europa

Oh the Vex and their plates...Three data streams, coming from the central spire, point to different Vex plates. Stand on all three plates to one hundred percent. Slaughter the Vex like you’re Banshee-44 to claim the loot.

Witches Ritual Heroic Public Event

(Image credit: Bungie)

Location: Moon

Two Sigil Plates spawn in the back of the playable area. Stand on these plates break the shields of the two shielded Wizards. Kill them to remove the shields on the crystals above them. Shoot/break/destroy the crystals while standing on the plates then you know what to do.

Taken Blight Heroic Public Event

(Image credit: Bungie)

Location: EDZ, The Dreaming City

Blueberries (Destiny players that aren't on your fire team and appear as blue dots on the map) will make this a nightmare, so you've been warned. Enter and exit the smaller blights to get a buff called Blight Receding. The buff lasts for five seconds and lets you damage the main blight. Damage the blight as it moves around until a taken boss appears. Send it back to Quria and Savathûn.

Defend Warsat Heroic Public Event

(Image credit: Bungie)

Location: Moon, Cosmodrome

The name of the game is kill the Shrieker. Two shielded Wizards appear around the warsat, kill them, then the Shrieker. Do this three times before the capture percentage reaches one hundred percent to spawn the Ogre boss. Slay it to end the event.

Rift Generator Heroic Public Event

(Image credit: Bungie)

Location: The Dreaming City

Waves of scorn will swarm the Rift Generator. At the end of each wave, destroy the Blight that spawns over the water. Repeat this three times (you seeing the pattern to these events?) and Giant Blight will spawn alongside three Taken Wizards. Defeat them before the generator is destroyed for one of the most fun heroic public events in the game.

Cyro Pod Heroic Public Event

(Image credit: Bungie)

Location: Tangled Shore

Destiny 1 veterans should get Archon Priest vibes from this event. The Fallen containment pod holds a prisoner needing transport to the Prisoner of Elders. Instead of killing it, break the vents on the pod to reveal cryo orbs that power the chamber. Throw three cryo orbs at the Fallen Archon wannabe until it's frozen in place. To complete the heroic event, capture the zone around the frozen foe until it reaches one hundred percent, killing Elliskni as they spawn.

Ether Ritual Heroic Public Event

(Image credit: Bungie)

Location: Tangled Shore, The Dreaming City

Scorn Chieftains spawn around the Servitor in the middle of the play area. Kill them then shoot the ether that travels towards the Servitor. It won't feel like you're doing anything when shooting the ether but you'll know if you did it right. Do this three times and you're in the heroic event. Kill everything there to end the activity.

Crux Convergence/Fallen Brig Heroic Public Event

(Image credit: Bungie)

Location: Europa

Scanner drones will appear around each crux that spawns in the public event. To go heroic, instead of capturing the zone and killing each of the shielded Brigs, shoot the drones first then continue normally. The heroic public event begins with a massive Fallen Brig spawning so destroy the smaller Brigs before that happens. Take it down and you're done.