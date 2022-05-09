The Destiny 2 Daily Focus playlist in Guardian Games 2022 explained

The Destiny 2 Daily Focus playlist is a great way to quickly get yourself lots of Laurels during the Guardian Games 2022. If you’re spending lots of Laurels on Contender and Platinum Cards for those all-important medals to support Warlocks, Titans, and Hunters, or you’re just completing repeatable bounties to farm Bright Dust, the bonus Laurels from the Daily Focus will really help you out. Here’s what you should know about how the Destiny 2 Daily Focus playlist works for this year’s Guardian Games.

What is the Destiny 2 Daily Focus playlist?

(Image credit: Bungie)

For each day of the Guardian Games 2022 event, there will be one activity in Destiny 2 that becomes the Daily Focus playlist and provides a limited amount of bonus Laurels to drop for all players. It appears to only be between the core activity playlists in Destiny 2, so that’s Vanguard Ops, any Crucible mode, or Gambit. You can hop into the relevant Daily Focus playlist at any time to start collecting your bonus Laurels as you play, but obviously you’ll need to make sure you’ve got your Guardian Games Medal Class Item equipped, and enough space in your Medallion Case to hold your Laurels as it can contain up to 500.

Destiny 2 weekly reset (Image credit: Buingie) Keep on top of Destiny 2 resets with this Destiny 2 weekly reset guide

To see which Destiny 2 activity is the day’s Daily Focus, check the Destinations page and look for the little Guardian Games icon near one of the activity nodes. Alternatively, you can inspect your Medallion Case and read what the Daily Focus activity is there. You can check how many of your bonus Laurels you’ve collect by looking at the Milestones tab on the Destinations page. Once it gets to 100%, you’ll have exhausted all the bonus Laurels you can get from the Daily Focus Playlist, but you’ll still be able to collect a normal level of Laurels from all activities. Make sure you check in for the Destiny 2 daily reset every day at 17:00 UTC to see what the Daily Focus has switched to.

If you’ve got all your bonus Laurels from the Daily Focus playlist already, you can check out our Destiny 2 Laurels guide to learn more about generating Laurels and what to spend them on. This will help you get those medals you need to support your Class in the overall Guardian Games standings!

