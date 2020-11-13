Destiny 2: Beyond Light review in progress: "Builds on Destiny 2's seasonal model for better and worse"

This is the first part of our ongoing review of Destiny 2: Beyond Light. We'll add to this review each week to share our updated thoughts as we get more familiar with the expansion and as new content is released. Not long after the new raid is released on November 21, we'll collate and publish our final, scored review. Stay tuned.

Destiny 2 has never had an expansion like Beyond Light. It's got a short but fun campaign, a new destination, and a raid to come – that much is expected. But it has also launched alongside the biggest systemic changes in the game's history, and where previous expansions gave us a pool of new stuff to dive into at launch, Destiny 2: Beyond Light is filling the pool a little more each week. Beyond Light builds on Destiny 2's seasonal model for better and worse, and after a few days with it, I'm hoping – but not certain – that the better parts will outweigh the worst ones.

Guardians appear more flawed and your enemies seem more relatable and human

Picking up right where Shadowkeep and the Season of Arrivals left off, Beyond Light flings us to Jupiter's moon, Europa, in search of answers regarding the Darkness. After receiving an SOS from our old Fallen comrade Variks, we shift our sights to Eramis, the new Kell of Kells who's engineered a Fallen uprising on Europa by wielding and sharing a Darkness power called Stasis. The Exo Stranger, an iconic and long-forgotten character from the original Destiny 1 campaign, soon shows up bearing warnings and advice. So begins the most anticipated and morally interesting storyline Destiny 2 has ever delivered.

After years of dilly-dallying, Destiny 2 is starting to seriously address its own cliffhangers and answer some big questions about its universe. What is the Darkness? What does it want? Is the Light really so righteous? There's an ethical quandary at the heart of Beyond Light, and it's not only split the Vanguard, it's also divided the Fallen. Some Fallen follow Eramis seeking power to exact vengeance against the Traveler that abandoned them and chose us, but many, like Variks, rightly fear her. Some are just refugees struggling to escape a despot whose mind has been warped by the power she wields. In Beyond Light, Guardians appear more flawed and your enemies seem more relatable and human, which is hugely refreshing for a game that's long gotten by on "Dark bad, Light good, shoot dudes".

Come on in, the Darkness is fine

(Image credit: Bungie)

Speaking of shooting dudes, you do an awful lot of that over the five or six hours you'll spend hunting Eramis' main henchmen and pursuing the Kell herself. Beyond Light's main campaign is of average length and well above-average difficulty for a Destiny 2 expansion – comparable to Shadowkeep, though much shorter than Forsaken – but it's clearly got some missions and revelations in reserve, which makes it difficult to evaluate. On top of a few new enemies – Fallen mechs and Vex walkers that suggest Bungie's got some mecha fans on staff – Bungie's prepared nearly a dozen new weapon perks that liven up the game's still-silky gunplay, and these can add a lot to combat. They're much more interesting than the reload and damage perks that dominated the game in the past, that's for sure.

Of course, the biggest change to combat is Stasis, the first Darkness subclass in Destiny. With it, you can slow, freeze, and shatter enemies with ice, dual-wielding crowd control and devastating AoE. You can create cover out of thin air, making even the most barren locations defensible and turning every wall into a potential sniper perch. Every subclass has a power fantasy, and Stasis is the fantasy of playing an ice mage in Diablo but in first-person, and not only that, in the best-feeling FPS ever made.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Stasis feels different, and it makes me think about my gear in different ways. For the first time in three years, I'm using a special grenade launcher (to shatter groups of frozen enemies) and focusing on my strength stat (to make my melee attack more available), and I'm having a blast. Each time I unlock a new Aspect or Fragment – respectively, major and minor ways to customize Stasis – a dozen new build and loadout ideas spring to mind. Stasis has more internal synergy than other subclasses, to the point that it often reminds me of the kill-skills in Borderlands, and it gets better the more Stasis users you have in your fireteam.

I have no problem with Stasis itself – though I am concerned it will turn PvP into a clown fiesta if left unchecked, and I say that as someone who mains Warlock, the most egregious Stasis class – but the way it's introduced is a bit of a letdown. The Aspects and Fragments that make Stasis fun to use are introduced way too late, and they're locked behind some incredibly grindy and time-gated quests. I was around 15 hours in by the time I got a decent Stasis build together, and I'd have liked the subclass a lot more if I'd started with more options. Relatedly, I've run out of big new things to do after three days, and having more Fragments to grind would really help, but more on that in a bit.

Big pool, shallow water

(Image credit: Bungie)

The process of acquiring Stasis is also disappointingly understated in the campaign. Without wishing to spoil, the Exo Stranger basically gives us a Pokemon badge that lets us use Stasis and then tells us to go fight the Elite Four to strengthen our powers. This is the first time we've ever wielded the Darkness! You can argue for an anti-climax, but I mean, come on! Where's the internal conflict? Where's that Darkness doppelganger from Shadowkeep tempting us with the power of ice? Where's the build-up?

Stasis just kind of happens, and honestly, this is true of much of the first half of the campaign, which is remarkably unceremonious. The second half saves it, and the post-campaign missions add much-needed depth to Variks and the Stranger, but Eris and the Drifter are still just set-dressing despite several trailers implying they'd play major roles. Perhaps they'll come into play in the future? I hope so.

(Image credit: Bungie)

I feel this way about a lot of things in Beyond Light. Europa is a beautiful destination and it's great to have the Cosmodrome back, but I'm still hoping for more reasons to explore them. Most of the game's guns have been sunset, and I'm still hoping that Bungie will add enough new guns to justify and make up for their removal. Beyond Light has some amazing weapon perks, but there are currently not enough guns in this looter-shooter, and the design space that sunsetting was promised to free up has gone largely underutilized. Likewise, the Power cap tied to sunsetting seems like a fine way to filter gear, but it's caused confusion among vendor loot and world drops, with some activities awarding functionally worthless equipment and others giving new but identical versions of sunset armor. If an activity is still in the game after all the vaulting and sunsetting, why is it dropping actual garbage?

As I said earlier, I ran out of new things to do after three days, or around 20 hours logged. I've reviewed every Destiny 2 expansion, and that has never happened. What is here is good, often great, but a lot isn't here yet. The tiered unlock system at Variks is missing two-thirds of its bonuses, the majority of Stasis abilities can't be obtained yet, the Season of the Hunt hasn't properly begun, and we're still waiting on the raid. Some waiting is to be expected, but Beyond Light currently feels more like a seasonal launch than an expansion kick-off. I was drowning in things to do for weeks after Shadowkeep came out, but I've already run out of new stuff. I'm excited for more things to be added, and I'm sure they will be, just as I'm sure that I'll log in every week to see them – which is probably what Bungie's going for – but I'm missing the feeling of Destiny Christmas. Beyond Light is good so far, but its pacing is giving me whiplash, so I both want and need to see more.