Demon's Souls players are trying to open a mysterious locked door introduced in the PS5 remake

Demon's Souls players on PS5 appear to have uncovered a mysterious locked door hidden away that wasn't featured in the original 2009 release.

A video was recently posted on Reddit from user OrganizedBonfire, who stumbled upon a hidden door in the 1-3 world area that's tucked away in the depths of a corridor. Hidden behind a new illusionary wall, a message pops up telling you that "the door appears to be locked" when you try to interact with it. The post is filled with replies of players trying to work out how to get past the door, along with many theorising about what mystery lies beyond it. As of writing, no player has managed to open it up yet.

Player Cosmic-Vagabond posted a picture of what's seemingly beyond the door. As revealed in a reply on Reddit, they managed to take a peek using Demon's Souls photo mode. "If you hug the locked door, you can position your camera through the door to the other side," Cosmic-Vagabond writes. "Then you can activate photo mode to take a look around at the terrace past the door." By standing a little before the bridge to Yuria's Tower, photo mode also lets you get another view of the terrace, where there appears to be an item... but just what this item remains to be seen.

As one Reddit user points out in the replies, Bluepoint also added a new mystery to the Shadow of the Colossus remaster on PS4, which leads them to propose a theory about how the door could be opened. You_ _Nwah writes , "Bluepoint added 79 gold coins in the SOTC remaster. And for some reason, they also added gold coins into the Demon's Souls remake? I don't want to task anyone with this, but maybe the answer is to approach the door with 79 Gold coins in your inventory?" Could gold coins be the key? It's certainly an interesting idea.

There's nothing quite like a good mystery, and it'll be exciting to see just how players are rewarded when they work out how to open the door.

Jumping into Bluepoint's remake yourself? Our Demon's Souls tips are here to help.