Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are going to die in April, with no return in sight

DC has been teasing what has looked like the death of Superman (again) as part of a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the original 'Death of Superman' story. But as it turns out, DC is going even bigger this time, killing the core roster of the Justice League - including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more - in a story that will end the current Justice League title with April 19's Justice League #75.

Justice League #75 'Death of the Justice League' main cover by Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sanchez with 'Death of the Justice League' overlay (Image credit: DC)

Justice League #75 from writer Josh Williamson and artist Rafa Sandoval will pit Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, John Stewart (Green Lantern), Martian Manhunter, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Green Arrow, Black Canary, and Zatanna against a foe known as the Dark Army - and only one member of the League will return to tell the tale.

Who comes back hasn't been revealed, but a variant cover from 'Death of Superman' artists Dan Jurgens and Norm Rapmund shows coffins bearing the emblems of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Green Lantern, so we're guessing it won't be one of them.

Williamson calls Justice League #75 (which will presumably give way to a relaunched Justice League title at some point, though Williamson says it will be a while) the start of the third act of the tale he's been telling in the titles Infinite Frontier and Justice League Incarnate.

"We've been building to the 'Death of the Justice League' for the last year across the main line," Williamson says in DC's announcement. "I remember buying 'Death of Superman' 30 years ago and now we have an opportunity to take that idea and go bigger with it. Justice League #75 allows us to showcase why the Justice League are comics' greatest heroes as we show the aftermath of the loss against their biggest threat ever and its impact on the DCU."

The battle they will fight - and lose - will be against a new group with some familiar faces: the Dark Army. DC describes the Dark Army as "the DCU’s greatest villains," who form on the edges of the DC Multiverse.

"Being able to draw the Justice League is always exciting, they are just the greatest superhero team of all time," says Sandoval. "We will see a great evil coming out of the darkness and more dark characters that will be revealed very soon. This book is just the starting point and fans do not want to be left behind and miss what is going to happen."

Justice League #75 variant cover by Dan Jurgens and Norm Rapmund (Image credit: DC)

What's more, 'Kill the Justice League' is intended as a direct homage to the original 'Death of Superman', which occurred specifically in 1992's Superman #75 - directly paralleling Justice League #75's numbering, which Williamson states is no coincidence.

Justice League #75 goes on sale in April, with a main cover from Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sanchez, as well as variant covers from Dan Jurgens and Norm Rapmund, Todd Nauck, Mikel Janin, Alex Maleev, Tony Harris, and Simone di Meo. Here's a gallery of all the Justice League #75 covers released so far:

Justice League #75 covers

News about this brings up many questions, some of which we've subsequently covered such as - 'What DC super-teams could replace the Justice League?', and also the idea that Lex Luthor could fill Bruce Wayne's Batman shoes while he's dead.

Justice League #75 goes on sale on April 19.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for DC's full April 2022 solicitations, coming later in January.

