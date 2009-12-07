Death at a Funeral remake trailer online

The trailer for the Chris Rock-starring Death at a Funeral has hit the web.

The original, directed by Frank Oz, followed a farcical string of problems occuring during a funeral and was a modest success despite so-so reviews.



Although it was only released three years ago, Death is getting the remake treatment, and this new trailer is not without a few laughs - though they appear to be the exact same laughs as in the original, with a few added 'urbanisms', you know, because it's in America now, y'all...



The new version is directed by Neil LaBute, and has a pretty decent cast (Tracy Morgan, Zoe Saldana, James Marsden). It also stars Martin Lawrence.



Peter Dinklage is reprising his role from the original as a dwarf who threatens to cause a major upset at the sombre occasion.



Fingers crossed that this will be an improvement on LaBute's last stab at a remake: he directed Nic Cage in The Wicker Man update.



Source [ FilmSchoolRejects ]



