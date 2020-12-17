Dave Filoni teases Star Wars series The Bad Batch, saying it will "follow the legacy" started by George Lucas

The Mandalorian is about to get some company. There are several new Star Wars series in the works and, next year, animated show The Bad Batch will become the first of many adventures in a galaxy far, far away to hit Disney Plus.

Dave Filoni, who has been instrumental in Lucasfilm’s TV output as well as guiding the likes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars across multiple seasons, has teased the scope and quality of The Bad Batch.

“It’s a fun show, I’m very excited about it,” Filoni told The Star Wars Show about the upcoming series, which follows elite unit Clone Force 99.

“It’s very much in the vein of Clone Wars. It follows the legacy that we started way back with George [Lucas] of telling very, very exciting adventure stories in the style of Clone Wars. It does aspire to the look and scale of those adventures… the audience really demands to have the animated series be epic.”

Meanwhile, one Mandalorian actor has confirmed her character is making the jump from live-action to animation with The Bad Batch.

Mercenary Fennec Shand, who was revived by Boba Fett and has appeared in two episodes in The Mandalorian season 2, will appear in the 2021 series that is set before The Mandalorian.

“Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!” actor Ming-Na Wen told StarWars.com. “It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave wanted to create more of a backstory for her.”

Whether you’re into live-action shows or if animated series are more your thing, it’s never been a more exciting time to be a Star Wars fan. With that in mind, here are all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about.