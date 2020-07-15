Cyberpunk 2077 Hideo Kojima tribute makes us hope he'll have a cameo in the game

This official Cyberpunk 2077 tribute to Hideo Kojima is so good, I’m hoping he shows up in the game when it’s finally released.

In celebration of Death Stranding 's arrival on PC this week, the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account shared an image of Kojima astride a motorcycle prop at a recent convention. The team behind Cyberpunk then went one step better with a render that shows what Kojima would look like as a Night City resident, based on the IRL photograph.

From Tokyo to Night City — that's quite a ride...Congratulations on the PC launch of Death Stranding, Kojima-san and the team!PC版の発売、おめでとうございます㊗️#DeathStrandingPC #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/2gcaN1oHP5July 15, 2020

I love all the little details that the artists at CD Projekt Red have converted over into a cyberpunk look: the upgraded yellow jacket, the shiny pants, the… robo fingers? I'm not sure what the robo-fingers are for, but they do look cool. The Cyberpunk 2077 motorcycle itself was already part of the game; it's called the Kusanagi Yaiba, you'll be able to ride it, and I want one so dearly.

While this tribute image definitely makes Kojima look like he'd fit in just fine in Night City, that doesn't mean we should actually expect him to show up in the game. I mean, granted, there were a ton of cameos in Death Stranding, and it would be fun if other developers were to return the favor… I'm just going to say that racing against Hideo Kojima through the neon-drenched streets of City Center would be a pleasant surprise, not something we should count on for the moment.