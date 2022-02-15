Cyberpunk 2077 demo is five hours long and out right now

A Cyberpunk 2077 demo is out right now across all new-gen platforms.

Announced during the latest CD Projekt Red livestream, the Cyberpunk 2077 demo is out now, but is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X platforms. The demo lets you try out the first five hours of the game on a timer, to see if you like the new changes to the game before you purchase it, where your progress from the demo will carry over to the final game.

These new changes would be the hefty patch 1.5, which was announced and launched alongside the new five-hour demo earlier today. There's a bunch of new changes and improvements made to Cyberpunk 2077 with patch 1.5, including new apartments for V to purchase, driving adjustments, AI improvements, and more.

Additionally, the new five-hour demo of Cyberpunk 2077 features the new-gen improvements made to CD Projekt's game, since it's only available on new-gen platforms. Therefore, you can play the demo in 4K/60FPS, or 30FPS with ray-tracing, while also utilizing the PS5's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in the DualSense controller.

The Cyberpunk 2077 demo arrives with the new-gen upgrades, which went live for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S today. The overhaul has been a long time coming for Cyberpunk 2077 players on new-gen consoles, but now it's finally here, and available as an entirely free download for anyone who already owns the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 tips | How long to beat Cyberpunk | Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath guide | Cyberpunk 2077 map | How to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077 | Cyberpunk 2077 best weapons | Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options | Cyberpunk 2077 ending | Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades | Cyberpunk 2077 change appearance | Cyberpunk 2077 builds | Cyberpunk 2077 hacking guide | Cyberpunk 2077 bugs | Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes