Cyberpunk 2077 console update is available now ahead of launch

CD Projekt Red has released a big console update for Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of launch.

The update, which comes in at a 28GB download, will apparently offer performance improvements and stability fixes. We can assume that this is the Day One patch that was supposed to release on launch day, but it looks like it may have released just a bit earlier.

The 1.02 update is only available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. As reported by IGN, the patch notes have yet to be released, but thanks to PS5's update history menu, the list shows a bunch of changes that came with the patch:

Various stability improvements

Various performance improvements

Critical progression and gameplay issues addressed

Yesterday, a CD Projekt Red developer, Fabian Mario Döhla, said in Twitter exchange that Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming patch is a game changer when it comes to bug fixes and improvements. He said, "A bunch of issues reviewers encountered (and reported) have been fixed already, [and] some more part of the update." Döhla even went on to explaing that "It is a different game with the console update", referring to the Day One patch.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on PS4, Xbox One, and PC less than a day away on December 10. It's also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility, with a free upgrade coming at a later date.

Just a heads up, Cyberpunk 2077's download size is over 100GB on PS4 and PS5, so if you're planning on playing on launch day, it's best to pre-load the game now.

While you wait, you can read our Cyberpunk 2077 review. Our reviewer, Sam Loveridge rated it 5 stars and said, "Cyberpunk 2077 is a paragon of open-world gaming, offering the kind of freedom to explore and define your character that provides a new pinnacle for the genre."

