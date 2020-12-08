Cyberpunk 2077 braindance missions feature lighting effects that can reportedly affect epileptic players

Braindances in Cyberpunk 2077 feature lighting effects that can reportedly affect epileptic players.

In a report from GameInformer, Liana Ruppert writes about her own personal experiences with Cyberpunk 2077, and details certain features and sections in the game that may affect epileptic players.

"During my time with Cyberpunk 2077, I suffered from one major seizure and felt several moments where I was close to another one," Ruppert writes. "I kept going because I made that decision to, and I feel like that decision helped me sort of slap together a small little guide for players wanting to take part in this game for fear of missing out."

Ruppert begins by writing about "general triggers" in the game, which features "a lot of red glitching animations seen throughout the game's progression." When walking into clubs and bars, Ruppert found them to be "immediate danger zones for epileptics." There are also certain points in the story that include "a flickering pale blue glitch effect", which Ruppert notes won't "be a trigger for everyone", and suggests adjusting the colorblind modes, and turning down the brightness of your screen.

In Cyberpunk 2077, braindances are akin to VR recordings that enable you to view memories with a headset. Featuring prominently in the story, Ruppert notes that braindances can be a trigger "on many levels". When viewing a braindance in the headset, Ruppert says it features "a rapid onslaught of white and red blinding LEDs, much like the actual device neurologists use in real life to trigger a seizure when they need to trigger one for diagnosis purposes." Speaking of her own personal experiences during the braindance, Ruppert recommends looking away completely or closing your eyes.

It's definitely worth checking out the entire detailed PSA from Ruppert, which offers advice and points out parts of the game that could affect epileptic players. CD Projekt Red is yet to publicly comment on these issues, but we'll update our story if the studio does.

If you want to know more about Night City, be sure to check out our Cyberpunk 2077 review.