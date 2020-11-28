Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals 2020: get the best offers on brand new screens

The Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals are neatly taking over from the Black Friday madness. But don't fear that you've missed out on something as there'll be plenty of opportunities to take advantage of Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals over the next few days.

We've rounded up a herd of grat monitor deal. From 4K displays with curved screens to simpler 1080p displays that you can easily fit onto your minimalist desk. We can help you get an upgrade for your eyeballs, because we've been tracking deals on everything from budget options to luxury models throughout Cyber Monday, and we're not stopping yet.

Keep checking back if you can't find anything you love in the list below because we'll be adding new Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals as they drop. That said, we've managed to put together a strong selection of discounted gaming monitors, so we'd be surprised if nothing stands out. Whether you need that crystal clear IPS display, an ultra-fast refresh rate, 4K resolution, or just a cheap, dependable monitor, we've got you covered with our guide to the best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals.

Cyber Monday retailers

US: Amazon | Best Buy | Newegg

UK: Amazon | Currys | Argos

If you're in need of a new gaming screen, the Cyber Monday gaming monitor sale is a great time to get one. This is the time of year when you'll see deals on every type, form, and style of gaming monitor going, from attractive little discounts on new models to historically low prices of the best gaming monitors. Whatever you need or whatever you want, odds are that the Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals will serve you very well indeed.

We mention 'whatever you need', as the gaming monitor market is as diverse as ever, and instead of just going for one, generically decent model, the whole spectrum is strong and varied and can cater to individual niches of gaming. For example, it's also not just the job of the best gaming TVs to serve console gamers (though the Cyber Monday TV deals are worth a look). Those who have got a PS5 pre-order or Xbox Series X pre-order nailed down will definitely want to consider what are now the best PS4 monitors, as they will likely be a great fit for multi-device or even console-only setups now. The same folk should also keep in mind the best 4K monitor for gaming too if they want to get the best resolutions.

Solely in PC-gaming land, the best G-Sync monitor and the best G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitor will be a very worthwhile consideration among the Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals, offering more-affordable ways to smoother gameplay and faster framerates. And we might even see some of the best portable monitors for gaming come down to tantalising prices too.

Either way, we'll be keeping this page up to date between now and right through the Cyber Monday deals weekend (including the Cyber Monday deals) to ensure you have the best screen-based Cyber Monday gaming deals at your disposal.

In the meantime, below you'll find the latest prices on some of our favourite models across a few 'categories' of gaming monitor which will represent the latest, early Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals. Check back here regularly as we'll add to this list and be more specific with monitor sales as and when they pop up.

The best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals - US

Dell S2721HGF | 27-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 1ms | $279 $219.99 at Amazon

This is a wonderful monitor for the price. A 1080p, 144Hz, 1ms G-Sync compatible monitor for a bit over two hundred dollars? Absolutely, yes, please. Two of them would make a fine dual-screen setup as well...View Deal

MSI Optix MAG341CQ | 34-inch | 2K | 100Hz | 8ms | $479.99 $379.99 at Newegg

$100 off this stunning 2K monitor at Newegg brings it down to an incredibly respectful $380, which is an astoundingly cheap price when you consider the fact this monitor is also ultrawide and curved. A must-buy.View Deal

Samsung CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor (US) | $1,500 $999.99 on Amazon.com

Samsung's curved QHD monitor supports 120HZ refresh rate, is ultra-wide, and HDR1000 for superior HDR performance, making it one of the best gaming monitors you can currently get at a never better price.



The best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals - UK

LG 27GL650F-B | 27-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 1ms | £299 £199 at Overclockers UK

On the other hand, if you're looking for one of the best 1080p screens money can buy, look no further than this LG monitor at Overclockers UK. LG has been in the monitor game for donkey's years and this is as good as you're going to get at 1080p level, with a hundred quid off.View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor | £ 629.99 from £599.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is one of the best gaming monitors on the market, and it's easy to see why. The curved screen supports a 1440p resolution, as well as a 240hz refresh rate, and Samsung's QLED technology makes it a fantastic purchase for any PC gamer. View Deal

Samsung C49RG90 | 49-inch | 4K Ultrawide | 120Hz | 4ms | £1,100 £899.99

Have you ever wanted a gaming monitor so large, your setup looks like a futuristic spaceship cockpit? This 49-inch 4K ultrawide from Samsung is the way forward, in that case. It's absurdly big, sure, but also looks incredibly cool. Perfect if you've managed to snag yourself one of the new 3000 series GPUs.View Deal

ASUS TUF VG32VQ1B Curved | 32-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 1ms | £399 £318.99 at Amazon UK

You can get just over £80 off this 32-inch curved 1440p monitor, bringing it down to an incredibly respectful £319. It boasts both a 165Hz screen and 1ms response time, which are perfect for gaming, plus the ASUS TUF line of products is a cracking range.View Deal

Alienware 34-inch 4K 120Hz curved screen (NVIDIA G-SYNC, AlienFX customisable lighting system) | £1,100 £849 at Amazon UK (save £251)

If you're on the lookout for a new monitor, and one that really does the business, this curved Alienware screen is a fair shout. Besides offering 120Hz, it also has 4K capabilities, G-SYNC to avoid screen-tearing, and a very nice lighting system to up the wow-factor. Lovely.View Deal

BenQ EX2780Q 27" Gaming Monitor | £449.99 £349.99 at Amazon

This 1440p monitor not only gives your games a sharp improvement in picture quality, but the 144hz refresh rate means they'll be able to run at higher frame rates. If you're into shooters such as Call of Duty: Warzone, this could be the ideal monitor for you. View Deal

BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710 27" gaming monitor | £269.99 £229.99 at Amazon

This 1080p screen is perfect if you're looking for good picture quality on a budget. The monitor also supports a 144hz refresh rate, so your games will still feel smooth, while BenQ HDRi tech means your games will boast vivid colours. View Deal

BenQ EW3280U 32" gaming monitor | £709.99 £599.99 at Amazon

This 4K monitor not only packs a crystal clear image, but it's HDR tech will make colours pop even more. While it doesn't boast the high refresh rate as other monitors, you won't mind when your games look as good as they do on this.

Samsung LS34J550WQUXEN 34" ultra-wide LED monitor| £349.99 £258.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a fantastic wide-screen monitor that's suited to work and gaming, then look no further. Save £91 and make the most of its picture-by-picture (PBP) function that displays input from two sources at once at their native resolution - the Samsung SJ55W monitor really is a multitasker's dream. You can also resize and position whatever you have on-screen anywhere to suit your needs. View Deal

The best Cyber Monday gaming monitor

These are some of our favourite monitors of all the wonderful screens you can buy. If you're looking for any particular niche of monitor, there's usually one of the very best that represents that niche but does it so well, it really is one of the best.

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals - 4K

Mmm there's not much better than a full 4K resolution for gaming and if you managed to pick up one of the brand new graphics cards or consoles this year then one of these panels is going to be the perfect companion.

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals - console monitors

As we mentioned above, if you got a PS5 or Xbox Series X this autumn then you certainly can continue a gaming monitor - rather than a TV - as a solid option for your display. Some are truly excellent, and genuinely dedicated to consoles.

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals - G-Sync

Oh yes, team your Nvidia graphics card with a perfect display companion. These panels will slip into your setup beautifully with a GTX or RTX card and have those framerates smooth.

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals - G-Sync-compatible FreeSync monitors

However, you can often find excellent G-Sync compatible monitors that are FreeSync by nature, cheaper by nature, but still offer a great way in to achieving those buttery smooth pictures achieved by the monitor-and-graphics-card combo.