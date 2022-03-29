Critically panned Fast & Furious game is being pulled from sale in April

Fast & Furious: Crossroads is being pulled from sale less than two years after it launched in August 2020, publisher Bandai Namco has announced.

An update on the official Fast & Furious: Crossroads website says that "all product sales will end" on April 28, 2022 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET. There's no official explanation right now as to why it's being delisted, but one can only assume the generally negative reception from critics and players alike had something to do with it. Still, it's a little unusual for a game to be completely pulled from stores simply because it isn't selling well, especially so soon after it released. We've reached out to Bandai Namco for clarification and we'll update this article if we hear back.

Nevertheless, Bandai Namco confirmed that digital copies of the game will remain in your library for you to download in the future should you please. Likewise, any DLC you buy before the shutdown date listed above will still be available indefinitely. Fast & Furious: Crossroad's online mode will also remain active after sales of the game end.

Crossroads is a "team-based, vehicular-heist action game" set in the Fast & Furious universe starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson in their iconic roles from the movies: Dominic, Letty, and Roman, respectively. It sports a "generally unfavorable" 35 metascore and a frankly tragic 1.8 user score, which translates to "overwhelming dislike" over on Metacritic. Steam reviews paint a similarly grim picture.

For what to play right now, here are the best racing games out there.