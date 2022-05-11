David Cronenberg predicts Cannes walkouts of Crimes of the Future

David Cronenberg thinks his new film Crimes of the Future will spur walkouts when it screens at Cannes Film Festival.

The director is returning with another fleshy body horror, which stars Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart, and sees a future where humans can alter their genetic makeup. The first teaser trailer was recently released, showcasing some of the gross-out details.

"There are some very strong scenes. I mean, I'm sure that we will have walkouts within the first five minutes of the movie. I'm sure of that," Cronenberg told Deadline. "Some people who have seen the film have said that they think the last 20 minutes will be very hard on people, and that there'll be a lot of walkouts. Some guy said that he almost had a panic attack. And I say, 'Well, that would be okay.'"

He continued: "But I'm not convinced that that will be a general reaction. I do expect walkouts in Cannes, and that's a very special thing. [Laughs] People always walk out, and the seats notoriously clack as you get up, because the seats fold back and hit the back of the seat. So, you hear clack, clack, clack. Whether they'll be outraged the way they were with Crash, I somehow don't think so. They might be revulsed to the point that they want to leave, but that's not the same as being outraged. However, I have no idea really what’s going to happen."

We don't have long to wait to find out if the movie really does prompt any walkouts. Cannes runs from May 17 to May 28, and Crimes of the Future will release in theaters on June 3 for those of you with strong stomachs.

In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.