Chucks Extra Episodes Will Be A Mini Arc

Chuck fans were delighted when NBC unexpectedly announced that the show’s third season was to be extended by six episodes. And now the show's star, Zachary Levi, has revealed to Sci Fi Wire that the six episodes will form their own mini arc.

“What worked out in our favor was that we didn't think we were going to do a back six,” says Levi. “We were only going to do 13, so the writers wrote an arc for 1-13. They were basically done writing them, and then the network said, 'Hey, we'd like to do six more,' and they're like, 'Well, great. We can't rework the first arc, so we'll just make these six stand alone.' They'll be based on the 13 that we do in the first part of the season, but it will be its own little mini-arc.

“To be perfectly honest, I like 13 episodes," Levi added. "I like how cable does it. 13 episodes allows you to really make it lean and mean. You focus on those 13 episodes, and you make them all great, as opposed to the traditional 22-episode network season, which, if we're all being honest, there tends to be a couple episodes that are like the packing peanuts. They're the filler. 'We didn't really know what we were going to do this week, so everybody just vamp for a little while, and then we'll come back for an episode that really means something.”