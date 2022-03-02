Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer adds even more new cast members

Oppenheimer, the next movie from director Christopher Nolan, has added even more actors to its already stacked cast list.

Jason Clarke and Louise Lombard are the most recent additions to the movie, per two reports from Deadline . Their roles are still being kept under wraps.

Clarke has appeared in movies like Zero Dark Thirty , White House Down , and The Devil All the Time , while Lombard has had roles in CSI, How to Get Away with Murder, and After We Collided.

They join a star-studded cast of A-listers that includes (deep breath): Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Benny Safdie, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Josh Hartnett, Alden Ehrenreich, and Kenneth Branagh.

In the movie, Murphy will star as Robert Oppenheimer, the man who developed the atom bomb, while Blunt is playing his wife. Oppenheimer was an American theoretical physicist and head of the secret Los Alamos Laboratory during the war. He was heavily involved with the Manhattan Project, which is credited with developing the first nuclear weapons used to bomb the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

According to Universal Studios, Oppenheimer is an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it." Filming is currently underway on Nolan's first movie since 2020's Tenet .