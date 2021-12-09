Chloë Grace Moretz is down for making Kick-Ass 3 – if it's "perfect"

Chloë Grace Moretz has revealed that she would be interested in reprising the role of Mindy McCready, AKA Hit-Girl, in a third Kick-Ass movie – but only under certain circumstances.

"I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she is like as an adult," Moretz told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show . "But I think it would have to be kind of perfect."

So what does "perfect" mean? Well, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Christopher Mintz-Plasse would need to return as Dave Lizewski, AKA Kick-Ass, and Chris D’Amico, AKA Red Mist, as well as "the whole crew, across the board".

The first Kick-Ass movie was released in 2010, when Moretz was 13. In the black comedy, Moretz's Hit-Girl is the daughter of a former cop, played by Nicolas Cage, who's trained her to be a ruthless vigilante in an attempt to bring down a crime boss (Mark Strong) and his son (Mintz-Plasse).

A sequel, Kick-Ass 2 , followed in 2013. The movies were based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. The first movie was directed and co-written by Kingsman: The Secret Service helmer Matthew Vaughn, while Jeff Wadlow took over the director's chair for the sequel.

Since playing Hit-Girl, Moretz has starred in movies like Carrie , The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and Suspiria. Most recently, she starred in Tom & Jerry and voiced Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family 2.