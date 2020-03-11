Cheap Xbox Game Pass deal alert - get three months for just $10 or £8

Heads up, there's a cheap Xbox Game Pass deal doing the rounds again - only this time, you'll get a cracking 67% off a three-month membership at CD Keys. That brings the price crashing down to $10.49 / £7.99 instead of $30 / £24 overall. Considering how many games you're getting for your money with that offer (well over 200 at any one time), it's a winner that's well worth taking advantage of. It's not limited to new users, either - anyone can take advantage of it.

However, a cheap Xbox Game Pass deal like this doesn't tend to stick around for long. In fact, we've seen this same offer fluctuate between higher and marginally lower prices over the last month alone. For that reason, we'd recommend jumping on it before it changes again.

In terms of what you're getting for your money, Xbox Game Pass offers tremendous value; you'll have access to every Xbox One exclusive, not to mention many Xbox 360 and OG Xbox titles as well (including the Fable, Halo, and Gears of War franchise). Better still, many new and exciting third-party games like The Outer Worlds are also available via the service. That alone makes it worth considering, especially because a membership winds up being far cheaper than paying for each game separately at launch.

One thing worth bearing in mind with this cheap Xbox Game Pass deal is that it isn't for the Ultimate version; it doesn't get you an Xbox Live sub or access to the PC membership. However, it will give you over 200 games on Xbox One to download and play. That includes every Xbox One exclusive - such as Gears 5 and the entire Halo series - but also other big recent releases like Wolfenstein: Youngblood . It's probably one of the best things Xbox has done in the last few years, so I can't recommend picking it up enough. In a time where big-budget releases will set you back a pretty penny, being able to get your hands on this many games for such a low price is cracking value.

Because it's unlikely to stay that price for too long, I'd recommend grabbing it sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out.

For more bargains, be sure to check out these Xbox Live deals and our guide to the best Xbox One accessories.