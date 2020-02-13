Cheap Dungeons and Dragons sale - save over 40% on rulebooks, starter sets, and more

If you've ever been tempted to start Dungeons and Dragons or expand your existing collection, now's your chance - there's a cracking Dungeons and Dragons sale on Amazon and Walmart right now that you may want to look into. Besides a reduction on the official Starter Set that brings it down to just $12.40, you can also pick up the Core Rulebooks Gift Set for a heavily-discounted $75.99 when using a special coupon.

If you don't need the full set, there's also a Dungeons and Dragons sale on many of the individual rulebooks - they're included in a '3 for the price of 2' offer on Amazon. Because most have had a price cut of at least $15 anyway, it's a good time to invest if you haven't already.

Just remember, those who want the Core Rulebooks Gift Set will need to tick the coupon box below the price. That'll get them an extra saving of $22, bringing the overall price down to $75.99.

Cheap Dungeons and Dragons sale

More cheap D&D deals:

Walmart| Amazon

For those who are new to Dungeons and Dragons, we'd (obviously) recommend the Starter Set. It's genuinely good value and includes everything you need to play right away like dice, pre-generated characters, and a pre-written campaign that'll ease you in nicely. I've been running this one with friends and fellow GamesRadar+ staffers over the last two months, and it's the perfect introduction to what can be a pretty intimidating game. Combine it with our guide on how to start playing D&D and you're away.

Meanwhile, the Core Rulebooks Gift set (featuring the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, Monster Manual, foil covers, and a Dungeon Master screen) has never been cheaper. Considering how much you're getting, that's dangerously close to a bargain. It also provides all the info you need to run campaigns in one of the best tabletop RPGs out there.