Cheap Disney Plus UK deal saves you £10 on a full year

The world is a bit of a mess right now, but one bright spot is a cheap Disney Plus UK deal that's rolling out ahead of release. If you pre-order before launch day on 24 March, you'll be able to get one full year of the new streaming service for £10 less than normal. This reduces the overall cost to just £49.99, which is nearly £22 less than you'd shell out for a year's subscription paid month-by-month. Now The Simpsons has been confirmed for the UK version of Disney Plus to go along with Marvel and Star Wars films (which wasn't a sure thing until recently), there's plenty of incentive to sign up.

However, anyone hyped for a return to Springfield or shows like The Mandalorian may want to sign up for this Disney Plus UK deal sooner rather than later. You see, it's not a discount that's going to stick around. As you may have guessed from the words 'pre-order', this reduction is only available until 23 March 2020 - the day before Disney Plus launches.

Not that you'll have to wait until then to start watching, of course. As discovered last week, you can watch Disney Plus UK right now with a neat tip.

Disney Plus UK deal

Disney Plus (12 months) | £49.99 until 23/03/20 (save £10)

This offer gets you a full year of Disney Plus. It's a bargain, but won't last long - the deal ends 23 March 2020. Compared to that monthly price though, you're actually saving £21.89.

Alright, so £50 may seem like a lot to drop on a year of Disney Plus before it's even launched. That said, we've got an advantage over other countries who got hold of the service back in November - the UK has a heads-up on what to expect. From what we've seen so far, there are hundreds of TV shows, movies, and documentaries to enjoy on the service (including every episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and most of the Marvel films). More are set to arrive in the next few months.

Again, the one thing to bear in mind is the fact that this discount is only available until 23 March 2020. That means you'll need to act sharpish if you want a lower price.

For more info, don't forget to check out our guide to getting a Disney Plus sign-up . We've also got the details on a Disney Plus free trial right here (though we suspect it may not be available with this particular offer).

Watch Disney Plus UK right now

Before you say it, no, this isn't a joke. Some clever soul has discovered that anyone who pre-ordered the service via the £50 promotional deal can log in and watch straight away when using a VPN. We're still not over having to wait four months for Disney Plus in the first place, so this is a welcome twist.

As well as being able to watch Disney Plus UK right now (and save over £20 compared to the regular annual cost of paying monthly instead), this workaround seems to give you access to the US version of the service. In other words, you'll be able to watch all of The Mandalorian rather than having to wait for episodes to be aired individually on this side of the pond. What's more, it'll give you access to each season of The Simpsons as well. That's pretty significant in and of itself; it appears that Springfield's favourite family aren't making the jump to UK Disney Plus just yet, so this may be your only way to catch up in the short-term.

All you need to do is choose a VPN (or 'Virtual Private Network') and sign up. We've thrown in a link to our favourite one below. Besides keeping your data safe, ExpressVPN lets you watch Disney Plus UK right now because it's able to get around a practice called 'geoblocking'. This is where certain games, shows, or movies are restricted by region. Overcoming that is really helpful when you're on holiday and want to keep up with shows you'd normally be able to watch at home.

Watch Disney Plus UK right now

Step 1: Want to watch Disney Plus UK right now? No worries, it's easy. First, grab the limited-time deal below - you'll need it to take advantage of this neat trick. Sign up here:

Step 2: Once you've picked up your Disney Plus pre-order deal, you'll need a VPN. There are a ton of them out there (we go into more detail in our VPN guide), but ExpressVPN would be our recommendation. It balances low cost with ease of use and security. Here are the best deals today:

Although it's an added cost, it's definitely worth considering if you don't want to wait any longer for Disney Plus (and enjoy all of The Mandalorian and The Simpsons now). Plus there are lots of other benefits to VPN such as extra privacy and security features on your devices and access to geo-locked content around the world.