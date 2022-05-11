Charlize Theron shares new look at her Doctor Strange 2 character – and fans are thrilled

Charlize Theron has teased her introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a new look at her character. However, before we go any further, be warned that this article contains spoilers for the post-credits scenes of Doctor Strange 2.
Charlize shared a behind-the-scenes look on Twitter at her new role Clea, after she made a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The picture, which has been liked over 200,000 times, shows a close-up of her purple make-up and bright blonde hair. On Instagram, she also posted a still from the scene of her and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Confirmed in the credits as Clea, we first meet her in the post-credits scene. She approaches Dr. Stephen Strange on the streets of New York with a warning. Clea opens a portal and tells him: "Doctor Strange, you’ve caused an incursion and we’re going to fix it. Unless you’re afraid?" Strange embraces his newly acquired third eye before he replies: "Not in the least" and follows her through the portal.
There’s been no indication yet about what role Clea will play in the MCU going forward – or whether she’ll appear in another project or a sequel to Doctor Strange 2. However, if the MCU follows her character’s trajectory in the comics, she’ll go on to become a huge part of Strange’s story (you can take a deep dive into her history in the Marvel comics here).
Fans were understandably excited by the new look at Charlize’s character, replying to her tweet. One wrote: "Great to see you in the MCU!!! Can't wait to see more!!!" Another excitedly added: "Are you freaking serious!? I have SO been waiting for Clea to make an appearance!" While a third penned: "Phenomenal casting. Congratulations. Looking forward to it." Others praised how much her character looks like the versions in the comics.
Doctor Strange 2 is currently in cinemas and will head to Disney Plus later this year.
