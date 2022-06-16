Chris Evans still misses playing Captain America in the MCU

Chris Evans has reflected on leaving behind the MCU and his role as Captain America.

In a new interview with Yahoo (opens in new tab), Evans joked it’s been "a literal weight off" – after shedding muscle for his physical take on Cap.

"It’s different. For 10 years you always have a movie around the corner. For 10 years, you finish one – your life is scheduled by it." Evans said. "Six months, we have press, six more months we start the next movie. To kind of have open waters, there are parts of it that are nice and parts that I really, really miss."

Expanding on what he misses from playing Captain America – a role he portrayed up until 2019's Avengers: Endgame – Evans added, "It was a role that meant a lot to me. And I love those people and it'll be the best ten years of my professional life without any question forever."

There had previously been industry reports of Chris Evans returning to play Steve Rogers – but they were quickly shot down by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. He told EW (opens in new tab), "I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself."

Now, of course, there’s a new Captain America in town. Anthony Mackie has taken over the mantle following the events of Falcon and The Winter Soldier – and has his own solo Captain America movie in the works. Evans’ response to the news? "No one better to do it."

Chris Evans is next set to appear as a more intergalactic type of hero: Buzz Lightyear in Lightyear. For more on the Pixar release, we spoke to the cast and filmmakers behind Buzz's big mission to infinity and beyond.