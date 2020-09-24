Can you play PS4 games on PS5?

Can you play PS4 games on the PS5? We know that a lot of the games that fall into the PS5 launch window will have the PS5 upgrade games service — but what about games that fall further back in the PS4 games catalog? The good news is that the answer is almost always going to be yes.

In an interview with The Washington Post, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan promised that 99% of your PS4 games will work with PS5, adding that thousands of games have been tested. It's important information to know now that we have the PS5 price and PS5 release date, and PS5 pre-orders have gone live.

What we don't know is how that backwards compatibility will work. Will your digital library of PS4 games be seamlessly accessible on PS5? Can you put any PS4 disc in your PS5 are start playing? No doubt we'll get more details soon.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

We knew that PlayStation was leaning towards making as many PS4 games as possible playable on PS5. Back in March - you know, those happy, innocent times - a PlayStation Blog post confirmed backwards compatibility was a priority.

"We recently took a look at the top 100 PS4 titles as ranked by play time, and we’re expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PS5. With more than 4000 games published on PS4, we will continue the testing process and expand backwards compatibility coverage over time."

In addition, the new PlayStation Plus Collection, a service for PS+ subscribers, will offer a bunch of PS4 games like Detroit: Become Human, Uncharted 4, Final Fantasy 15 and more when the PS5 launches on November 12.

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2020 and beyond