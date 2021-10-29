Warzone Season 7, Call of Duty Vanguard and everything we know so far

If you're looking forward to Call of Duty Warzone Season 7 along with Call of Duty Vanguard (or Season One, as it also manages to be), you're not alone. A major update and revitalisation for COD Warzone to tie into the release of Vanguard, Season One and/or Season Seven promises new weapons, a new map and mechanics to breathe new life into Call of Duty Warzone and ensure that it's ready for a whole new era of carnage. With all that in mind, we've laid out everything we know about Warzone Season 7 - or Vanguard Warzone Season One. It never can be easy, can it?

Everything we know about Warzone Season 7

There's a fair amount of information out and available right now about the upcoming Call of Duty Warzone Season 7, though there's also a fair amount that Activision appear to be keeping under their hat for the time being. We've laid out all the basic, important information below of what you should expect when the officially-titled Warzone: Season One launches later this year (despite being the seventh season in the Cold War era, they've reset it again in honour of Call of Duty Vanguard).

Warzone's new season will launch on December 2nd 2021, just under a month after the release of Call of Duty Vanguard, despite the clear and close association between the two games. As we'll explain momentarily, Season 7 will serve as the integration between Warzone and Vanguard, importing a lot of details and elements from the newer game.

An official Tweet also explained that the new season would be marked by "A dedicated playlist “Vanguard Royale” featuring dogfighting and WWII weapons only" and "honored progression from both BOCW and MW", so those who were worried that they couldn't bring their anachronistic laser sights to the 1940s shouldn't be concerned.

The Warzone Season 7 new map is a Pacific island called Caldera

Perhaps the biggest addition to Warzone as part of the new season is the much-anticipated "Pacific Map", now with an official name: Caldera. Tropical and lush with a variety of locations and equal size to Verdansk, we've expanded on all the info you need on the Warzone Pacific map just over here.

Get your bags packed and have your Molotov cocktails in hand 🍹Welcome to the tropical island of Caldera 🌋 – a new #Warzone Pacific map available at the start of Season One along with the classic favorite Rebirth Island. 👇 (thread) pic.twitter.com/y3L8tjF5LTOctober 28, 2021 See more

There'll be new guns and loadout options from WWII and Call of Duty Vanguard in Warzone Season 7

Well, maybe "new" is the wrong word. While it's unclear whether unique weapons will be added solely to Warzone alone, we do know that Season 7 will bring the inclusion of playable weapons from COD Vanguard itself, so that Call of Duty Vanguard guns unlocked in there will be playable in Warzone too, similar to how things were handled with Black Ops: Cold War.

In fact, two new weapons from Vanguard have already been added to Warzone as a kind of taster for the exchange - the Warzone STG 44 and the Warzone M1 Garand are playable in Verdansk right now, and you can check out our guides on how to get them for yourself. There'll also likely be a lot of new features and aspects added along with that to match Vanguard's mechanics, such as Call of Duty Vanguard ammo types.

WW2 fighter planes are new vehicles in Warzone Season 7

Though there's been plenty of vehicles which you can use and abuse in Warzone so far, the new addition on that front appears to be 1940s fighter planes reminiscent of old Spitfires and Hurricanes. Screenshots and mentions of dogfighting in the marketing material indicate that these will be fully flyable, and probably fully crashable too. God help anybody at ground level.

Ricochet Anti-Cheat measures will be in place for Warzone Season 7's launch

A slightly controversial element; in order to crack down on cheating and hackers, Raven Software and Activision have added the Ricochet Anti-Cheat system with a kernel-level driver for PC players. Don't worry if that all sounded like gibberish to you - we've explained the system as well as the pros and cons in our Warzone Ricochet anti cheat guide and summary for you.