Call of Duty: Warzone devs commence third ban wave in under a month

Another Call of Duty: Warzone developer ban wave for cheaters and hackers has taken place, developer Raven Software has revealed.

Just below, you can see the announcement of the latest ban wave to hit Call of Duty: Warzone from the developer on February 22. As you can see, this follows on from a previous pledge from the developer that they'd be cracking down hard on those cheating and hacking their way through Warzone, and they've brought the ban hammer down yet again.

We said there’d be more… Another new ban wave has gone out for #Warzone. https://t.co/d2Dy1dXwCdFebruary 22, 2021 See more

This is actually the third time in February 2021 that Warzone developer Raven Software has issued a ban wave for cheats and hackers in the battle royale game. Near the beginning of the month, the developer banned a grand total of 60,000 players, and promised monthly updates on their progress to combat cheating.

Just a few weeks later, another ban wave was issued for cheats and hackers in Warzone, with Raven Software again promising more frequent updates and bans. Yesterday, the developer once again followed through on their pledge, commencing the third ban wave in less than a month.

This all came relatively shortly after some high-profile Call of Duty: Warzone players spoke out against cheating and hacking occurring throughout the game. The most notable player was arguably YouTuber Vikkstar, who announced he was stepping away from the game until there were noticeable improvements. Professional Warzone players spoke out against Raven Software, with one claiming it was nigh-on impossible to hold a fair tournament with the state the game was in. Following three significant ban waves for cheats in Warzone, there's no doubt the game is heading in the right direction.

