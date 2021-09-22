Call of Duty: Vanguard beta changes include "nerfing the sun" and "removing dognados"

Call of Duty: Vanguard beta feedback will lead to several changes in the final game, including *checks notes* "nerfing the sun" and "removing dognados."

Developer Sledgehammer Games outlined a " shortlist " of changes shaped or driven by player feedback to cap off the beta. "All of the official reports, gameplay clips, and messages have assisted our developers in squashing bugs, improving features, and refining the maps and modes for launch," the studio said.

The serious side of the post mentions "a thorough pass at weapon balancing, audio mixing, and visibility," which is encouraging to see after many players reported audio so muffled that shotguns could be mistaken for loud shoes.

The not-so-serious portion of the post-beta update includes some choice entries to the weirdest patch notes of the year. We're not entirely sure what Sledgehammer means by "nerfing the sun" (perhaps a lighting or glare change) but we're willing to bet that "removing dognados" means fixing the frankly horrific attack dog glitch which could cause their models to break and spin like some sort of live-action Taz the Tasmanian Devil. Whether this satisfies the player base's not-unreasonable hatred of attack dogs (including the frustration of our own Josh West) remains to be seen

In the same vein, the spawn points for Hotel Royal's "murder kitchen" are getting tuned, as are the raves which were apparently happening in Red Star. On a slightly more serious note, Sledgehammer says it's closing open mic lobbies in Search & Destroy games, but didn't mention other game types.