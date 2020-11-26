Where to buy Nintendo Switch: The best prices and deals right now

There's no wonder you're looking for the where to buy a Nintendo Switch. You have to admire Nintendo. While Sony and Microsoft have been going full swing at each other with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Nintendo has been quietly continuing to support its best console to date, the Nintendo Switch. There's been no drastic overhaul to compete with the other two titans: the games have simply continued to come – and everyone wants their hands on one. That's where the best Nintendo Switch deals come in.

We've searched high and low to bring you the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, scouring the internet for the latest and greatest savings. With the Switch still in major demand, there's not a whole lot of money off the console itself, but our ever-updating widget will keep you informed and the best Nintendo Switch deals going.

Of course, there's the question of why bother with this portable delight when Sony and Microsoft have just released newer, more powerful consoles. Well, dear gamer, the Switch offers exactly that – gaming on the go, plus a legion of exclusive games that you can't get on any other console or on the PC. Mario, Zelda, Kirby, and many, many more iconic mascots all have releases on the Switch, and you're missing out if you haven't played them.

Currently, the recommended retail price of a Nintendo Switch with a docking station is $299.99 in the United States (available now at Best Buy for that price) and £279.99 in the UK (available at Currys for that price). Unfortunately, due to limited stock, this price has been slightly all over the place. Plus, you can get better deals if you buy a Nintendo Switch bundle with a few games. Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch prices on the docked version available right now.

Nintendo Switch prices compared

Then there's the Nintendo Switch Light, which is the portable-only version of the Nintendo Switch. You cannot plug this one into your television, and you can't remove the controller, which removes some features from certain games. However, this one's a lot cheaper than the normal Switch, which will be appetising to many gamers, especially those who already have a console plugged into their television.

Nintendo Switch Light prices compared

And then, of course, there's the reason you'll want a Nintendo Switch in the first place: the games! The best Nintendo Switch games are not only some of the best games ever released by Nintendo, but some of the best games of all time. Period. Better yet, many of them routinely go on sale. Check out some of the lower-priced games below.

Nintendo Switch game prices compared

So, there you have it, the best Nintendo Switch prices, Nintendo Switch Light prices, and Nintendo Switch game prices. Stock goes quickly on these, so if you see something you like at a low price, it's worth nabbing. And if you're looking for a different console, be sure to check out the best PS5 deals and best Xbox Series X deals. Because who can get enough gaming? We're GamesRadar+ for god's sake!