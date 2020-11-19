You could be able to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X today in the US with a bit of luck and sharp timing

With the UK/EU launch day under our belts, now, attention turns to US retailers who are offering ways to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X today. And it could very well be possible. Walmart has said that it will have stock of next-gen console today (Thursday, November 19) going live at 3pm ET. You'll find links to them below as well as other retailers - when one breaks cover it's not unheard of for others to do the same, all vying for your attention and money...

PS5 retailers

Xbox Series X|S retailers

For those looking for Microsoft's new consoles then these are your best bets right now:

We should point out that retailers have often stated times - on both sides of the Atlantic - for stock, pre-orders, or refills, and it doesn't always work out how it should. So, don't panic if you've missed the timeslot, and make sure you're across the retailer's websites at key points during the day - before work at 8am, afterward at 6pm, etc - and you may well get lucky any day henceforth. And just because a site might not have stock at any one time, doesn't mean it's done for the day. In fact, some retailers' sites have had stock come and go before the stated day - so we'd recommend semi-camping on webpages right now.

After today, we also know that Walmart is planning to roll some PS5 and Xbox Series X stock into their Black Friday gaming deals and stated in an ad that some machines will be available for sale from Wednesday 25 November at 7pm ET. So there's always another opportunity around the corner.

Remember, it's going to pay to persevere so be actively refreshing the links above, so make sure you're signed into accounts and keep persisting; you might get lucky and find yourself a lesser-spotted PS5 deal! And don't forget that there's always good stuff to browse among the best PS5 accessories, the best PS5 headsets, and the latest PlayStation Plus deals.

