Bungie gets copyright strikes for its own game as Destiny 2 takedowns swarm YouTube

A wide swathe of Destiny 2 content on YouTube has been hit by copyright strikes, including Bungie's own videos.

Over the past weekend, Bungie-related content on YouTube was hit with many takedown notices. These copyright takedowns apparently included Bungie's very own YouTube channel, as the developer announced on Sunday, March 20 that they'd received content strikes themselves.

We’re aware of a series of copyright takedowns on YouTube and we're actively investigating. This includes content on our own Bungie channels. These actions are NOT being taken at the request of Bungie or our partners. Please standby for future updates. https://t.co/xPY1EzkgThMarch 20, 2022 See more

Right now, it's not at all clear what's behind the copyright takedowns on YouTube. It's interesting that Bungie claims the copyright takedowns haven't been filed by either themselves or their development partners, so the implication is that these takedowns notices have been handed out in error.

What is clear is that a huge chunk of Destiny 2-related YouTube content has been affected by the sudden copyright takedowns. A Bungie-related search in YouTube will result in dozens of videos decrying the wave of takedown strikes, which have affected some of the game's biggest YouTube content creators, including MyNameIsByf, famed Destiny lore historian and general expert.

However, a remedy might be just around the corner. Destiny YouTuber Aztecross tweeted yesterday that the copyright strikes on their videos had been taken and down removed in their entirety. It's not yet clear why or how the copyright strikes have been removed from this one channel, but it'll be interesting to see how Bungie goes about removing copyright strikes from its own channel.

Just woke up to see both copyright strikes have been taken down and removed HALLELUJAH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!March 21, 2022 See more

This is clearly an ongoing problem, so it's possible that Bungie may announce new information in hours rather than days. We'll update this article should any new information come to light.

