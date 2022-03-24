A Marvel trilogy is headed to Netflix

Netflix might not be the home of the Defenders anymore, but it is adding a Marvel trilogy to its streaming library very soon.

Starting this April 1, you'll be able to stream Blade, Blade 2, and Blade: Trinity on Netflix. All three films star Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter.

Disney Plus is the streaming home of the MCU, including titles like Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man, and the new Marvel TV shows, but the Blade trilogy predates the MCU as we know it today, so isn't part of the line-up.

The Blade trilogy isn't the only Marvel property finding a new streaming home, either. The Incredible Hulk, which stars Edward Norton as the titular green guy, is streaming from April 1 on HBO Max. The Hulk lives on in the MCU through Mark Ruffalo, though, who has played the character from The Avengers onwards – and will return for upcoming Disney Plus original She-Hulk.

The MCU hasn't forgotten Blade either. A reboot is on the way with Mahershala Ali in the lead role.

"What's exciting about the film that we're making is [there] hasn't been a canon for Blade, as we're reading through the comics and everything," director Bassam Tariq has said of the new take on Blade. "Him being a daywalker is the one thing that's been established, and you know we can't deny what Wesley Snipes did, which was he basically got this whole ball rolling. A Black man created the superhero world that we're in, that's just the truth."

There's no release date for Blade just yet, but in the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.