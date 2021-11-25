Black Friday Xbox Series X headset deals don't come much better than £100 off the Astro A50 headset

Treat your ears to the best with an excellent Black Friday Xbox Series X gaming headset deal. Amazon has slashed £100 off the excellent Astro A50 wireless gaming headset, bringing the price down to £199 (from £299), and it's not only in a stylish black and gold finish, but compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Mac, too.

That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Astro A50s, which received a coveted 5-star write-up from us here at GamesRadar+. In our Astro A50 review, we called the Astro A50 "a truly excellent wireless gaming headset that simply gets all the necessary things right", and more importantly, "makes you feel positively pampered while you're using it". Comfy and with great audio? And for £100 off? Nice one.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, as well as plenty more Xbox Series X accessory deals and wider Black Friday Xbox Series X deals sales down below. Be sure to check out the Black Friday gaming headset deals for more great offers, too.

Today's best Black Friday Xbox Series X gaming headset deals

Astro A50 Wireless | £299 Astro A50 Wireless | £299 £199 at Amazon

Save £100 - A whopping £100 off the excellent A50 wireless gaming headset with a charging station, complete with a tasteful black and gold finish. It's the historic lowest ever price, so excellent value for anyone wanting a premium experience.

More of today's best Xbox Series X gaming headset deals

If you're after more Xbox Series X gaming headsets at some of the lowest prices around, then there are plenty more options to choose from below.

More Black Friday deals

Make the most out of your console with the Black Friday Xbox Series X monitor deals.