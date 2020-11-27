Black Friday TV deals are selling out fast - don't miss these ones too

The Black Friday TV deals are officially here, but you'll want to act fast as we've seen many sell out already. There are already plenty of cutbacks, discounts, and bargains to be had – whether you’re looking for a smaller 45-inch set or have your eyes on a next-gen accompaniment in the form of a 65-inch 4K TV. There are some excellent TV deals to be had today on Samsungs, Sonys, LGs, and more. If you're after a little extra guidance on what to buy for your new console, be sure to take a look at our best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X page.

Of course, it pays to shop around for Black Friday TV deals. Even something as simple as a purchase for a second room or bedroom can feel complicated. But we’ve cut through the thicket of various retailers to give you the crème de la crème of discounts so far. We’ve even separated them into several sections down below so you can browse easily by size and what suits you. There's arguably never been a better time to buy a new 4K TV now that next-gen consoles are here and we aim to make it as stress-free as possible. There are even some deals with free goodies thrown in. One of our favorites includes Samsung’s 43-inch The Frame with a Samsung soundbar thrown in for zilch. You can’t beat free this Black Friday.

That’s right, it’s all here in one place. As you can see above the Black Friday TV deals are coming from all of your favorite retailers – and we’ve rounded up the best so far. That’s for both the US and UK, too, with over $1500 being cut on a top-of-the-line Samsung on one side of the pond, and £500 savings for an OLED set with five-year guarantee on the other. Think of what you’ll be able to buy with all those savings. It all adds up, that’s for sure.

Don't forget to take a look at our Black Friday gaming deals roundup too. There are even plenty of Black Friday gaming laptops deals, the Black Friday gaming PC deals, and the PS5 Black Friday deals to get familiar with.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Black Friday TV deals - US

Ready to get started with the Black Friday TV deals? So are we. That's why we've listed some of the top offers in the US below. This list will be continually updated as well, so you can guarantee that you're getting a bargain.

Want to see what you should be looking out for? Don't forget to check in on our post of the best gaming TV. Because some of these top-tier screens are likely to get discounts during the Black Friday TV deals, it's worth keeping an eye out.

US Black Friday TV deals: 65-inches and up

65-inch LG CX | $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Jump up to the 65-inch CX model and there's double the savings - $600 off the RRP, in fact. Because you're getting even more of the great screen for your cash, this offer is pretty fantastic.View Deal

Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV (OLED65-H1) | $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Get the same great specs as the TV above, but with an extra 10-inches on the display. It's a big saving today, but still quite the leap in price over the 55-inch TV above. If you've got a room big enough for it though, this is a stunning Black Friday TV deal for a 650inch OLED.View Deal

Sony 75-inch X800H 4K TV | $1,399 $999.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best pre-Black Friday TV deals so far. Even a cursory look above will tell you that. 75-inch TVs, let alone ones from Sony, don't come around for under $1000 all that often. This'll be perfect for the main room in your house and for 4K gaming and films alike.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H8G 4K TV | $1,300 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Note: You'll need to get lucky in terms of location here as this deal seems limited by your geographical location. Good luck!

Hisense is upping their game with every TV cycle and their top-end range, like where this model comes from, is very much worth a look.

View Deal

Samsung 75-inch RU9000 4K TV | $1,400 $997.99 at Best Buy

One of the top ranges just below the QLEDs that are Samsung's most premium screens, the RU9000 is a great series of TV. And getting a wall-filling 75-inch one for below the four-figure mark is a great deal.

View Deal

US Black Friday TV deals: 55-65 inches

55-inch LG CX | $1,699. 99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic $300 saving on the 55-inch model of the LG CX from Best Buy. We expect this offer to be snapped up quickly, so don't hang about if you want to take advantage of the discount.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 8K QLED TV (QN55Q900RBFXZA) | $3,498 $1,997.99 at Dell

Starting with a bang, this 8K TV deal gets you one from the best all for hundreds less than the list price - that's a real win, particularly when going 8K is a good way to future-proof yourself moving forward.View Deal

Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV (OLED55-H1) | $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Upgrade to the world of 4K OLED TVs for under $1,000, and with some great bonus features too. It'll work with Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, and supports every mainline streaming service out of the box. Oh and it supports 120Hz refresh rates so is ideal if you've picked up a next-gen console lately or are planning on soon.View Deal

US Black Friday TV deals: 43-55 inches

Hisense 43-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $500 $239.99 at Walmart

This is an incredible deal on a high-quality Hisense screen. With more than half off here, the bang to buck ratio is excellent and this is perfect for an extra screen for the home.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 7 Series 4K TV | $267.99 at Best Buy

Samsung is one of the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so this offer is pretty eye-catching. Although it's not as high-quality as the company's QLED range, this 43-inch panel is still a great choice and has taken a slight drop in price from last week, so worth grabbing now in case it rises again.View Deal

Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV | $280 $199.99 at Walmart (save $80)

OK, this is a tempting offer. You're getting a massive 4K TV with an LED screen, HDMI ports, Component/Composite inputs, ATSC/NTSC Tuner, USB Port, RAC Audio L+R and RF coaxial for $80 less than normal. Fantastic.

View Deal

Black Friday TV deals - UK

The early Black Friday TV deals have started in the UK too. As with the above, this selection of offers is continually updated, so be sure to check in every now and then and see if you can't find a bargain just yet.

Curious about what you should be looking for? We've got you covered. Our guide to the best gaming TVs in the UK will give you a good idea of where to start. Many of these top-tier screens are going to get a discount or two during the Black Friday TV deals, so stay on your toes!

UK Black Friday TV deals: 65-inches and up

Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV | £1099 £999 at Currys

Save £100 on this Samsung 75-inch set that will enable you to get the most out of your next-gen consoles thanks to being 4K with a HDR display.

View Deal

LG 65-inch OLED65CX OLED 4K TV £2799 £1799 at John Lewis

It's the LG TV that everyone's talking about as it's a superb pick to go with a new PS5 or Xbox Series X thanks to its gorgeous display that runs games at 120Hz too. The 55-inch one has hogged most of the deal news lately, but this is the best price we've seen on the 65-inch model. Plus, John Lewis has added a free five-year warranty to it.View Deal

Sony Bravia 65" LED 4K UHD TV + free sound bar + five-year warranty | £1,099 from John Lewis

Grab the perfect companion for your PS5 – and get a free soundbar chucked in. Bargain! Plus, you're receiving a five year warranty for nothing. Because most retailers charge extra for that, it's an absolute steal.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q800T 4K HDR QLED TV | £3,000 £2,299.99 at Currys

Oh, hello. The Q800T is Samsung's premium range, with improved... well, everything: the picture and sound is outstanding and even goes up to 83-inches should you want to really push the boat out.

View Deal

UK Black Friday TV deals: 50-55 inches

Samsung 55-inch Q90T 4K HDR QLED TV | £1,400 £1,199.99 at Currys

One of the highest quality 55-inch sets around, Samsung's QLED tech combined with the 4K TV coming bundled with HDR makes this a gamer's dream with bright, sharp picture and colour.

View Deal

LG 50-inch NanoCell 4K TV | £600 £479 at Amazon UK

LG make great Smart TVs, and as well as featuring their award-winning webOS smart platform, you also get LG's NanoCell technology, bringing your display to life with pure and realistic colours.View Deal

LG 55-inch OLED55CX5LB 4K TV | £1,299 from Amazon

Amazon here offering the same great price on the same great television. We'd have to recommend you pick up the John Lewis deal above though as you only get a year warranty at Amazon instead of five at John Lewis.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch QLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV| £799 £699 at John Lewis

This 2020 QLED TV is perfect for those wanting to be next-gen ready this November, and well before the Black Friday rush starts. Samsung's version of OLED carries with it rich, quality picture and, with John Lewis, you get a 5-year guarantee and money off a Samsung sound bar if you want to double up.

View Deal

Hisense 55-inch Quantum Series ULED 4K TV | £899 £549 at Amazon UK

Hisense's own premium 4K TVs, their ULED range, is a great option for premium panels without the price tags, and today is an even better demonstration of that with £350 coming off the price of this 55-incher. Nice.View Deal

UK Black Friday TV deals: 40-45 inches

Samsung The Frame 43-inch QLED 4K TV (with FREE soundbar) | £899 £699 at John Lewis with discount code

Use discount code 83701354 (after adding both the TV and the Samsung HW-S60T Bluetooth Wi-Fi All-In-One Compact Soundbar at the checkout) and you get a 4K QLED TV with enhanced sound for under just under £700.

View Deal

If you fancy your screens more specialised, then check out our guides to the best gaming monitor, best 4K monitor for gaming, and with a console-slant, the best PS4 monitors.