Black Friday-beating £16 Unlimited data SIM only deal ends today - don't miss out

Usually, the best unlimited data SIM only deals are reserved for big events like Black Friday, but here we are in June, with an exclusive offer from the UK's biggest big data network. Unlimited data, texts and calls all for just £16 a month.

Unlimited data really does unleash your phone's capabilities and you'll never have to worry about going over your allowances and incurring a hefty bill again. Apps like Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook can really chew through your allotted gigabytes nowadays, so not having to curb your streaming, downloading and browsing is a real eye-opener, especially if you regularly find yourself away from Wi-Fi's sweet embrace. An unlimited data SIM only offer is great if you want to create a hotspot for you laptop or tablet to connect to out of the home as well.

And if you're thinking of picking up a 5G-ready phone, this SIM only deal is ideal as the Three network is the biggest provider of the new superfast signal that frankly blows 4G out of the water.

SIM only deals are ideal for people happy with their current phone who are now (or soon to be) out of contract. Or if you've had your eye on a new phone and just want to pay for it upfront yourself without it being attached to a contract, this is the way to go.

£16 a month is outrageously good value and who knows when we'll see a price this good again. At best, we might see it pop up again at £18 a month, but you could be waiting ages for that. Get it while it's hot today and get the best UK SIM only deal around.

Exclusive SIM only deals of the week

Three SIM only | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £16 per month

Fancy Unlimited data for 24 months at just £16 a month? This exclusive Three SIM only deal is even cheaper than an offer the network was running around Black Friday. It ends tonight though, so you only have a few hours to take advantage of the lowered price.

Why else choose a Three SIM only deal?

In addition to that unbeatable price per gigabyte (we've checked), Three has one of the widest-reaching networks in the UK and of course, you can port over your existing phone number. And like we said earlier, if you're thinking of picking up a 5G phone anytime soon, Three is the biggest 5G provider in the UK and these SIM only deals mean you're 5G-ready too.

Want to use your phone abroad? Of course, you can use your allowances in Europe, but that's fairly standard across most data providers now. However, Three users also get coverage outside of the EU without having to pay for an additional bolt-on. We're talking prime holiday destinations too like the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil, Peru, Hong Kong and more.

Still not convinced? Check out our comparison chart below to see what other SIM only deals are out there today. If you can get by with less data (and many users can), you can get cheaper deals with a decent amount of gigabtyes too. If you're in the market for a new mobile too, check out our list of the best gaming phones for some inspiration.