Big PlayStation sale kicks off tomorrow with cheap PS5 games, DualSense deals, and more

A big PlayStation sale begins tomorrow with discounts on PS4 and PS5 games, DualSense controllers, and a range of accessories directly from PlayStation (opens in new tab).
PlayStation's Days of Play 2022 (opens in new tab) sale begins Wednesday, May 25 and runs until Wednesday, June 8. The sale includes unspecified savings on a huge list of PlayStation games and accessories, and there are three days of bonus deals at the start. On May 25, if you spend more than $50 at the PlayStation Store, you'll get a free drink koozie with your order. The next day is a buy-two-get-the-third free special on any God of War-related items, and on May 27, there's a 5 for 5 deal on PlayStation Shapes.
Most enticing are the DualSense deals, which don't crop up very often. PlayStation hasn't said exactly how big these discounts will be, but expect price slashes at various retailers on DualSense controllers of all colors, including those sweet new purple, red, pink, and blue ones.
Finally, this massive list of games, which includes some of the best PS5 games out now, will go on sale tomorrow at the PlayStation Store:
- Among Us
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition
- Babylon's fall
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Baller Edition Bundle
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Diablo 2: Resurrected – Standard
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4 & PS5
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
- Final Fantasy 14 Online – Complete Edition Ex4
- Gang Beasts
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Green Hell
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition
- Hell Let Loose
- Hitman 3 - Standard Edition
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two PS4 & PS5
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch PS4 & PS5
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition
- MLB The Show 22 PS4 & PS5
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP 22 PS4 & PS5
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
- NHL 22
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- OlliOlli World
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders PS4 & PS5
- Persona 5 Royal
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- Risk of Rain 2
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
- SGWC2 Complete Edition
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - Complete Edition
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate
- Soulcalibur VI
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- Stranded Deep
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Subnautica PS4 & PS5
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Terraria
- The Elder Scrolls Online: New PS5 Base Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- WWE 2K22
