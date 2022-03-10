Better Call Saul season 6 trailer teases the end of Jimmy McGill

AMC has unveiled the trailer for the long-awaited sixth and final season of Better Call Saul - and things are about to take a turn for the worst.

The teaser begins with an ominous quote from Jimmy McGill, who tells girlfriend Kim Wexler that "the wicked flee even when no man pursueth." What follows is a fast-paced montage of guns, body bags, and the most dangerous men in New Mexico - two of whom cartel anti-hero Nacho Vargas is seen hiding from. In an almost creepy contrast, Jimmy appears calm, unbothered, and happy to be raking in new clients and success as seedy lawyer Saul Goodman. He assures Kim, who became his literal partner in crime in season 5, that no one knows what they're doing except for them. The trailer ends with a warning from 'fixer' Mike Ehrmantraut, who appears to be stockpiling money and guns: "Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is.”

Season 5 ended on a cliffhanger with audiences unsure what was next for Saul, Kim, and Nacho, with the final episode showing each character trapped in their own life-threatening situations. Season 6 will wrap up Saul’s New Mexico origin story and potentially show audiences what happens in his new life as an outlaw working at Cinnabon.

Despite the ending of Better Call Saul, AMC isn't done with Jimmy McGill just yet. The network has greenlit a six-part animated series titled Slippin' Jimmy that focuses on Jimmy's days of being a young con man in Chicago. The Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training Series will also return to Youtube this summer.

The first seven episodes of season 6 will air back-to-back starting April 18 at 9 p.m. ET. The remaining six episodes will premiere July 11.

