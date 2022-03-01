Beetlejuice 2 in early development from Brad Pitt's production company

Beetlejuice 2 is in early development after Brad Pitt's production company Plan B Entertainment boarded the project. The Ankler first reported the news, with Deadline later confirming.

Directed by Tim Burton, the original movie was released in 1988 and follows a recently deceased couple (played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) who are ghosts haunting their old home. After the Deetz family (Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, and Jeffrey Jones) move in, the couple enlists the help of so-called "bio-exorcist" Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to scare them away.

An animated TV show executive produced by Burton, multiple video games, and a Broadway musical followed the success of the movie.

There has been talk of a sequel since 1990, when Burton hired Mars Attacks! screenwriter Jonathan Gems to write a script titled "Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian", which would have seen the Deetz family move to Hawaii. Burton and Keaton were reportedly in talks about a sequel again around 2012, before Warner Bros. announced the movie had been shelved in 2019.

No further details have been confirmed on the sequel yet, so we don't know who'll be directing or writing the movie or whether cast members like Keaton or Ryder will definitely be returning.

Plan B Entertainment's recent projects include Oscar-nominated Minari and the Prime Video series The Underground Railroad, directed by Barry Jenkins, while its upcoming movies include the Netflix Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho's next project.