Battlefield 6 not coming to PS4 or Xbox One, according to rumours

Battlefield 6 might not be coming to previous generation consoles, according to a well-known leaker.

If you’re still gaming on your PS4 or Xbox One, then you might want to think about upgrading if you want to play Battlefield 6 when it releases later this year. This is according to leaker Tom Henderson , who has previously leaked information about the slightly futuristic setting of Battlefield 6 and that GTA 6 will be sticking to the modern day .

In other news, I still have yet to hear anything concrete that #BATTLEFIELD will come to past gen consoles. Theory - It indicates to me that it probably won't and the biggest reason #BATTLEFIELD will come to the Xbox Game Pass on day 1 is to boost up player numbers.April 15, 2021 See more

We don’t have concrete confirmation that Battlefield 6 isn’t coming to previous-gen consoles though, but Henderson states that he hasn’t heard anything about them yet, and with the game releasing later this year, no news is probably bad news.

Henderson goes on to speculate that this could be the primary driving force behind the rumors that Battlefield 6 will be launching into Xbox Game Pass , as this would significantly boost the day one player count, which would offset the loss of players from previous-gen consoles.

This is just conjecture on Henderson’s part, but it makes sense from EA’s perspective. Whether or not Microsoft would want to pay out for a Game Pass game that only Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players can play though, is another thing. It could drive sales for the new consoles, but at the risk of annoying the previous-gen player base.

These rumors do line up with previous statements made by both DICE and EA though. When the first hints at Battlefield 6 started dropping last year, DICE made a statement to Gamespot confirming that the next Battlefield game was in the works, stating that it was "targeting new innovation that will be enabled by next-gen platforms".