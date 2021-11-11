Battlefield 2042 review-in-progress: "The most fun I've had with Battlefield since Bad Company 2"

Battlefield 2042 shows what is possible when developers are free to create with fewer restraints. If this spectacular first-person shooter highlights anything, it's that the disparity between Xbox One, PS4, and PC became so vast that it was beginning to stifle innovation. For Battlefield 2042, developer DICE has walled off the older systems, refined its focus, and embraced the power of new generation hardware to deliver an expressive, cross-play enabled and multiplayer-only FPS that shows no compromise.

For PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X owners, the player count has doubled from 64 to 128, and the maps are built to a truly unprecedented scale to accommodate. You are confronted by the impact of these innovations immediately, as your customizable Specialist is air-lifted into one of the seven purpose-built combat zones. As you prepare to engage in the sort of physics-driven carnage that Battlefield is so famous for engineering, it's difficult not to get lost in the spectacle of it all.

Seeing 63 other players rush forward together, as tanks push through ranks of infantry soldiers and as fighter jets roar overhead, is pretty incredible – Battlefield as you always imagined it could be. If you look carefully, you'll spot the three members of your fireteam looking similarly dazed as they disembark the transport helicopter. Somewhere, hundreds of Klicks away, another 64 players are having a similar awakening. Within minutes, the two sides will meet, and the carnage that follows is what makes Battlefield 2042 so irresistible.

Embrace the chaos

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 2042 contains three distinct multiplayer experiences: All-Out Warfare, large-scale conflicts built around returning Breakthrough and Conquest game modes; Hazard Zone, a lacklustre survival mode designed to foster more intimate engagements; and Portal, a customisable sandbox which will keep the community engaged in this live-service ecosystem for years to come.

Breakthrough is where Battlefield 2042 shines brightest. Following its debut in Battlefield 1 and refinement in Battlefield 5, DICE has expanded the Rush-inspired mode to account for the wider scope. Breakthrough feels as important to Battlefield 2042 as Team Deathmatch is to Call of Duty: Vanguard – capturing the spirit of the intended experience with ease. One team is assigned as the attacking force and the other as defender, with the frontline shifting slowly across the map as sectors are lost and captured within massive, messy wars of attrition.

There's something undeniably spectacular about these head-to-head battles. In Breakthrough, Battlefield 2042 finds a rare moment of focus: all 128 players fighting over the same objectives in an attempt to gather momentum. The scale and intensity of combat is stunning, with scores of attacking squads aggressively pushing for inches of ground against an entrenched defending force. There's this desperate tension to map progression, a factor which helps Breakthrough supplant Conquest as 2042's flagship mode.

DICE may have stripped single-player out of Battlefield 2042, but Breakthrough organically generates the types of scenarios that are typically reserved for scripted campaigns. You'll instinctively crawl behind armored vehicles for cover against snipers, sprint through thick crossfire to deliver ammunition boxes and medical assistance to squadmates, and work within the wider coalition to expose weak points in defensive lines, push the flanks, and blow the entire thing open. There's a cadence and cinematic quality to these conflicts that is invigorating.

(Image credit: EA)

There's a reason Conquest has appeared in every series entry over its 20-year history: it's a hell of a lot of fun, the ultimate expression of the Battlefield sandbox and an evolving forum for player expression. Given the increased map size and player count, Conquest feels more geared toward team-play than ever before. Solo players may lose sight of the larger conflict while warring over specific Control Points, particularly as 2042 doesn't support in-game voice chat at launch and its Commo Rose communication system is relatively limited.

In an attempt to vary the pacing of Conquest across such enormous spaces, multiple objectives have been clustered into concentrated spaces, all of which must be controlled by one team to fully seize the Sector. I'm torn on this shift. Teams are rarely able to hold a single sector for long and, while this leads to a great deal of back and forth, it can be all-to-easy to spend an entire round roving between the same areas within a single Sector – especially for responsible players who want to play the damned objective.

In these instances, Conquest can get a little tiresome. Particularly as destruction has taken a step back from Battlefield 1, and 2042 is far from replicating the Levolution-driven chaos of Hardline or pure hell-razing carnage of Bad Company 2. Then again, if all you want to do is jump into an attack helicopter with your friends and see where the sandbox will take you, then Conquest in 2042 really is the ultimate expression of the Battlefield playground.

Time to kill

(Image credit: EA)

While Breakthrough has a tendency to focus firefights on a single frontline, the purposefully messy nature of engagements in Conquest pulls the spotlight into some long-standing Battlefield issues returning for 2042. While bullet drop remains, designed to help balance mid-to-long range engagements, it's still far too easy to be killed by unseen players from truly obscene distances. The time-to-kill (TTK) is rapid, particularly for those that are able to easily compensate for the unique dynamics of each weapon in the relatively limited pool of assault, marksmen, and sniper rifles available at launch. Given the wide-open play spaces, once the first shot registered you're as good as dead.

Long lines-of-sight across each of the maps make for a sniper's paradise, while players comfortable with mitigating assault rifle recoil patterns can effectively lock down entire spaces due to a surprising lack of cover on most maps. We need to spend more time with the new 'Plus' system, which lets you easily and efficiently edit weapon configurations on the fly from your pool of unlocked attachments. The ability to swap different scopes, barrels, and ammunition-types could help mitigate this to a degree – at the very least, it's a fun system with far-reaching application. The decision to bring PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X players together was always going to raise the skill ceiling significantly, so for new console players coming into 2042 from Apex Legends, Black Ops Cold War, or Call of Duty Warzone, you should expect a steep learning curve – albeit one that is conquerable, should you put in the work.

Sharpshooters have been gifted increased verticality, as well as new tools to assist with map control. It's easier than ever before to reach higher ground unencumbered with the Wingsuit and Grappling Hook gadgets, and it's possible for entrenched marksmen to maintain a healthy supply of ammunition as long-standing class restrictions have been disassembled. The TTK is fast, it can be difficult to track player visibility at range, and hit detection isn't as clearly communicated as you might want it to be. But then again, that learning curve is part of the Battlefield experience. For the series veterans out there, you won't be surprised by how 2042 handles; if anything, you'll relish the challenge.

(Image credit: EA)

"We'll need a little more time with Specialists to make a final determination of their impact on balance

What you may be surprised by are the changes made to the classic Battlefield class system. DICE has been aggressively rearranging the class structure for a decade now and Battlefield 2042 sees the studio ditch it entirely. The near-future military shooter has introduced Specialists, ten of which are available at launch. The intention is that squads can mix and match Specialists and loadouts to play the way they want to; while each Specialist loosely belongs to a classic Battlefield class – Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon – it's more advisory than anything else.

We need to get more time with all 10 Specialists. Each comes equipped with a unique Speciality (gadgets such as a Sentry-system, Ballistic Shield, or Recon Drone) and a Trait (the ability to revive downed teammates back to complete health, for example), although just a few seem to have any real impact on the cadence of play. What will, however, is the decision to allow players to fully customise loadouts with little restriction.

Weapons types and common gadgets (ammo box, med kit, repair tool, etc) can be used freely, which means it is possible to build a sniper who can camp with little restriction, or a medic that's free to use assault or marksman rifles. The groundwork for Traits and changes to Combat Roles was laid in Battlefield 5 and I'm not certain this further opening of the system quite works in Battlefield 2042, but we'll need a little more time to make a final determination of its impact on combat balance.

Hazard Zone

(Image credit: EA)

As truly awesome as the core Battlefield 2042 offering is, it falters in two distinct areas. The first is in the narrative grounding that underpins the live service; after 20 hours I couldn't begin to recount the basic framing of the story or why any of "The Non-Patriated'' Specialists have been pulled into the global conflict between the US and Russia. The other is Hazard Zone, the survival mode which pits eight squads of four against one another to capture and extract Data Drives as hordes of AI soldiers run wild across repurposed maps from All-Out War that are far too sparse to support this smaller-scale experience.

Hazard Zone feels like the direct antithesis of what Battlefield 2042 is trying to deliver. It's slow and cumbersome, stripping the sandbox down to its barest of essentials for a mode that can barely justify its own existence. While death can come quickly and unexpectedly in Conquest, a respawn is never more than a few seconds away. With that option effectively removed in Hazard Zone, frustrations with the core Battlefield mechanics and systems are further exposed.

We'll be spending more time with Hazard Zone in the coming days, but it doesn't make a good first impression. It's poorly paced and lacks any real sense of progression or permanence. Where the rest of Battlefield 2042 feels so focused, Hazard Zone feels misplaced – as if DICE thought it had to include an additional mode to compete with games like Hunt: Showdown and Escape from Tarkov, as some players begin to look beyond the battle royale.

Community spirit

(Image credit: EA)

More successful is Battlefield Portal. It's a true love letter to veterans of Battlefield and feels like the perfect way to celebrate a series that's about to celebrate its 20th anniversary. What this mode offers is a robust suite of editing and sharing tools to create your own Battlefield experiences, rooted around the maps, weapons, and classes of Battlefields 1942, Bad Company 2, 3, and underpinned by the technology of 2042.

The truth is, this is the sort of mode that the community at large is going to spend months – if not years – pushing to the limit, and it makes one hell of a first impression. At the very least, it let me return to my favorite game in the series, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and see what Rush mode on the Arica Harbor and Valparaiso maps would be like in 4K and at 60 frames-per second: in a word, it's stunning. That the technology of Battlefield 2042 can be leveraged to breathe new life into the series' past is incredible and I'm certain the community is going to produce great modes that work to keep the broader playerbase engaged between seasons of live-service content for the main game.

Battlefield 2042 is the most fun I've had with a Battlefield game since Bad Company 2. Its massive scale, gorgeous maps, and unrelenting focus on team-play positions 2042 as a Battlefield experience that can grow and evolve long into the future. We want to spend more time with the Specialists, weapons, Hazard Zone, and live servers populated by players across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X before scoring the game, so be sure to check back in next week for GamesRadar's final Battlefield 2042 review.

Battlefield 2042 is out November 19 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, alongside a version for PS4 and Xbox One. Look out for GamesRadar's final Battlefield 2042 review next week.