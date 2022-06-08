Battlefield 2042 publisher denies claims that development is down to "a skeleton crew"

Battlefield 2042 publisher EA is denying claims that development on the game is down to "a skeleton crew."

Right on the heels of Battlefield 2042's much-maligned season 1 update, insider Jeff Grubb made claims on the GrubbSnax (opens in new tab) podcast that the publisher is looking to move on to the next entry in the series "as fast as possible." Additionally, he called the development team still working on Battlefield 2042 "bare bones" and said EA is looking to release content "the fastest and cheapest way it possibly can."

"There's no other way to say it," Grubb said. "Talk about tempering expectations - set your expectations very low for this content. They're just going to get it out fast and dirty. And then, the idea is, the reason they're doing this is to move everyone to the next Battlefield as quickly as possible. It's abandon ship time."

According to Grub, the "core group" of Battlefield developers at EA Dice is already hard at work on the next Battlefield game. However, EA has since denied Grubb's claims in a statement to GamesRadar, plainly calling them "untrue."

"There is a significant team across studios focused on evolving and improving the Battlefield 2042 experience for our players, and at the heart of that is our team at Dice," an EA spokesperson said. "We are committed to the future of Battlefield 2042 and our areas of focus for the game - based on what we have heard from our players - was laid out in our recent development update."

My position for these things is consistent: If you hear two stories about what is happening, look for the space where both things are true. I'll talk about this more on an upcoming Morning Mess on Giant Bomb so that I can also get their statement on the air.June 8, 2022 See more

Grubb acknowledged EA's denial on his Twitter account, adding that more will be discussed on an upcoming episode of Giant Bomb's Morning Mess show. He also advised to "look for the space where both things are true" when hearing conflicting reports.

Check out all of the new games of 2022 to add to your wishlist.