Bill Hader seeks redemption in first trailer for Barry season 3

Bill Hader is back as beloved hitman Barry Berkman in the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited season 3 of HBO's dark comedy crime drama Barry.

The 45-second teaser trailer, which can be viewed above, is a quick montage of action-packed and emotion-filled clips that reminds us exactly where season 2 left off: a grief-stricken Gene is hit with the revelation that Barry is responsible for the death of his girlfriend Detective Moss, and Barry is determined to hunt Fuches down and permanently end their partnership once and for all.

In the trailer, Barry can be heard telling someone, potentially Gene, "We’ve both done terrible things in our lives, but I believe you can be the person you wanna be.” Though filled with rage and motivated by revenge, it seems like Barry still wants forgiveness for his deeds, and to be seen as something other than a killing machine. In another scene, NoHo Hank tells Barry that forgiveness has to be earned.

Henry Winkler returns as acting coach Gene Cousins, alongside Sarah Goldberg as actress and girlfriend Sally Reed, Anthony Carrigan as Chechen gangster NoHo Hank, and Stephen Root as the devious Monroe Fuches.

The season 2 finale aired back in 2019, and season 3 finally resumed filming in 2021 after being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020.

The eight-episode third season is set to hit HBO on April 24 and will be available to stream on HBO Max. While you wait, check out our list of the best TV shows of all time.