Avatar 2 director James Cameron talks "crazy" underwater filming

Avatar 2 director James Cameron has shared more details about his upcoming sci-fi sequel, which will mostly take place underwater as we further explore the fictional Na'vi planet of Pandora.

"It sounds kind of nuts, the process I mean," he told Entertainment Weekly . "If Avatar hadn't made so much damn money, we'd never do this – because it's kind of crazy. […] I do the ocean thing when I'm not making movies. So if I could combine my two greatest loves – one of which is ocean exploration; the other, feature filmmaking – why wouldn't I?"

The first Avatar movie came out back in 2009, so the sequel is long-awaited. The series stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, a former Marine turned Na'vi and Zoe Saldana as Na'vi princess Neytiri, alongside big names including Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, and Edie Falco.

Cameron added: "My colleagues within the production really lobbied heavily for us to do it 'dry for wet,' hanging people on wires [instead of filming underwater in a tank]. I said, 'It's not going to work. It's not going to look real.' I even let them run a test, where we captured dry for wet, and then we captured in water, a crude level of our in-water capture. And it wasn't even close."

Total Film recently revealed the first Avatar 2 plot details along with an exclusive image from the movie, teasing its underwater setting.