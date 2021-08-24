Aussie RPG Broken Roads looks gorgeous in new trailer, but it's not coming until 2022

Post-apocalyptic Aussie RPG Broken Roads has debuted a gorgeous new trailer that concludes with the announcement of a new 2022 release window.

In case you missed its announcement at PAX Australia 2019, Broken Roads is the debut title from indie studio Drop Bear Bytes. The narrative-driven and "traditional" CRPG (computer role-playing game) has shades of Mad Max, Wasteland, and even a bit of XCOM in its gameplay, but with its own distinct hand-drawn aesthetic and post-apocalyptic Western Australia setting, which is based on real-world locations and environments.

The latest trailer features a new narrator setting up the basic premise of the game. Society surrendered to an unspecified threat about 100 years prior and you're part of a community of people tasked with protecting and re-building everything. There's a morality system that will influence quests, dialogue, and character development based on decisions you make throughout the game. A questionnaire at the beginning of the game determine where you land among four different philosophical paths: Humanist, Utilitarian, Machiavellian, and Nihilist. But as you play the game, you might move along the spectrum depending on what you do and say.

Though today's trailer focused on the story and exploration, there will be tactical turn-based battles where you'll need to strategically position a part of up to six fighters around grid-based maps.

Broken Roads was previously scheduled to release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch in 2021, but now it's been pushed back a year. Team 17 has yet to reveal a PS5 or Xbox Series X version, but at the very least it'll be playable on new-gen consoles via backwards compatibility.

For everything else on the horizon, check out our guide to new games of 2021 (and beyond).