Attack on Titan season 4 release schedule: when does episode 1 air?

Unlike other popular shows, the Attack on Titan season 4 release schedule is going to be extremely necessary moving forward. Not only is the first episode – the Final Season premiere – airing this week, but the nature of anime means that breaks can often come unexpectedly and it’s not always clear when (or where) you can watch new episodes of your favourite show before spoilers inevitably flood social media.

But don’t worry, we’ve made things a little easier for you. Below, we’ll run through the Attack on Titan season 4, episode 1 release date and air time in the US and UK. Time zones, after all, are a pesky business, especially when you factor Japan’s scheduling into the mix. Then, we’ll have a wider look at the Attack on Titan season 4 release schedule – to see what could be coming further down the line.

The Attack on Titan season 4, episode 1 release date is December 6 in the US and UK and December 7 in Japan.

Why the difference in date? It’s all down to time zones. The season 4 premiere airs on Japanese broadcast television at 00:10am Japan Standard Time.

For the US, that means the Attack on Titan season 4 air time is 7:10am Pacific/10:10am Eastern on the morning on Sunday, December 6.

In the UK, that translates to 3:10pm GMT.

As per Funimation, you will be able to watch the subbed episodes “day and date” via the streaming service. So, at the very least expect a December 6 release date for Western consumption, even if the rollout is a little slow.

Crunchyroll, meanwhile, still has a release window of “later this year.” Stay tuned for more on that front as the weeks progress.

Attack on Titan season 4 release schedule

The Attack on Titan season 4 release schedule hasn’t been officially confirmed yet – which is frustrating. The premiere is coming this Sunday and Twitter user Spytrue – who has been on the money with insider info and revealed that the season 4 trailer would be coming just days before its release – tweeted out in November that the current run is set for 16 episodes.

It’s unclear whether that is for the first part of season 4 or the entire batch of Final Season episodes (Attack on Titan season 3 was split in two and aired across several months) But if it’s true, it means we’ll be getting a new Attack on Titan season 4 episode every Sunday until either a series finale or mid-season finale on March 21, 2021. We’ll update as we find out more, so keep this page bookmarked and check back regularly.

